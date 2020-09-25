The Parma volleyball team topped McCall-Donnelly 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 in a Snake River Valley match Thursday.
Brooke Johnson led the Panthers (9-1 overall, 3-1 SRV) with 17 kills and four blocks, Katie Compas had 35 assists and six kills and Maggie Shaw had 18 digs.
SKYVIEW 3, CAPITAL 0: The Hawks topped the Eagles 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
BOISE 3, BORAH 0: The Brave swept the Lions 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 in a 5A SIC match.
Olvia Evaro led with 25 assists and two aces, Katie Black had 12 kills and 11 digs, Maddie Bogess had 10 kills and Allison Ros had 15 digs and four aces.
MELBA 3, AMBROSE 0: The Mustangs swept the Archers 25-9, 25-18, 25-16 in a nonleague match.
Kayla McCoy led the Mustangs with 18 assists, Kate Clark had six kills and three aces and Keylee Wilson had eight blocks and six kills.
BOYS SOCCER
EAGLE 4, KUNA 0: The Mustangs shut out the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 6, RIDGEVUE 0: The Knights cruised past the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Freshman Sophie Schmautz scored two goals to lead Bishop Kelly. Kathleen McGrath, Mia Cartwright, Izzy Perez and Ali Chatterton each scored goals.
Chatterton, Erin Harrington and Liv Benton each had assists.