Led by a marathon three-game victory by Shane Garner, the Eagle boys tennis team captured its first state title since 2019, as the Mustangs put up 44 points at the 5A state tournament, beating second-place Timberline by 13.
Garner, the No. 2 seed in the boys singles bracket, won the state title by beating Lewiston’s Dylan Gomez, the No. 1 seed, 4-6, 6-4, 14-12 in the championship match.
Eagle also got a second-place finish from its boys doubles team, which fell to Timberline’s Clay Koessler and Ty Maimer 7-5, 6-0 in the championship match. Boise finished third.
Boise’s girls team doubled up Eagle to win the girls state title with the Brave picking up 65 and the Mustangs 30.
It was an all-Boise affair in the girls singles match with Ella Piron beating Lauren Gee 6-1, 7-5 (6). Sophia Chen also finished third for Boise in girls singles.
The Brave’s girls doubles team of Alison Turcke and Caroline Turcke lost to Eagle’s Riley Bobkiewicz and Jordan Turner in the championship.
Middleton was third as a team, with 12 points.
Timberline’s Alex Guo and Delaney Canning won the mixed doubles state title, beating Capital’s Mae Doughty and Will VanDeGraaff 6-4, 7-5 in the championship.
BISHOP KELLY GIRLS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT 4A STATE TITLE
Bishop Kelly’s girls team won its fourth straight state title, scoring 64 points, well ahead of second-place Hillcrest, which had 19.
Tatyana Larsen won the girls singles state title for the Knights, beating Hillcrest’s Berklee Olsen 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match, while Maggie Scanlan finished third.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Knight’s girls doubles team of Stella Emerson and Halle Hatten beat Ridgevue’s Stella Emerson and Halle Hatten 6-3, 6-3 in the state title match, while Kylie Jackson and Paige Carr finished in fourth.
The Knights also got a state title from its mixed doubles team of Addison Seehawer and Will Mulhern, who beat Vallivue’s Dakota Morrison and Sam Willcuts in the championship, 6-0, 6-4.
Ridgevue finished third as a team.
Ridgevue’s Noah Nielson won his second straight 4A boys singles state title, beating Bishop Kelly’s Jack Tobin 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match.
Ridgevue’s boys team finished in second place, one point ahead of third-place Bishop Kelly. Wood River won the team state title.
PARMA GIRLS WIN 3A STATE TITLE
Despite not getting any individual state champions or runners-up finishes, the Parma girls team won the 3A state title, scoring 32 points, seven ahead of second-place Coeur d’Alene Charter.
Parma got third place finishes from Maria Gentry in girls singles and the girls doubles team of Brooklyn Mann and Hailey Sitts.
Parma did get a state championship from its boys doubles team of Bronson Beus and Braden Hancock, while Evan Weber was second in boys singles.
Parma boys were second with 39 points, eight behind Sun Valley Community School.