Led by a marathon three-game victory by Shane Garner, the Eagle boys tennis team captured its first state title since 2019, as the Mustangs put up 44 points at the 5A state tournament, beating second-place Timberline by 13.

Garner, the No. 2 seed in the boys singles bracket, won the state title by beating Lewiston’s Dylan Gomez, the No. 1 seed, 4-6, 6-4, 14-12 in the championship match.

