The Boise girls tennis team swept all of the state titles at Saturday’s 5A State Championship to roll to the team title.
Tessa Staley won her third state title of her high school career, beating Timberline’s Avery Hopkey in the girls singles final 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Staley had also won a pair of girls doubles titles, one with Anna Matthews in 2019, the other with Lauren Gee in 2021. Hopkey was looking for her second state singles title, following the one she won in 2019.
Boise also got a title of from Katie Turcke and Caroline Turcke in girls doubles. The Turcke sisters beat Thunder Ridge’s Journee Hartman and Ashley Preece 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to claim the title. Boise’s mixed doubles team also claimed a state title, with Sasha Marsh and Luke Neely beating Rocky Mountain’s Taylor Parsley and Indiana Redd 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 in the title match.
Centennial’s Tyler Dalos earned his first state title in boys singles after losing in the 5A championship match in both 2019 and 2021. Dalos finished his high school career with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Lewiston’s Dylan Gomez to cap a 20-0 season in which he didn’t drop a set all year.
Eagle’s Shane Garner and Evan Walther won the 5A boys doubles title, beating Rocky Mountain’s Carson O’Hara and Dylan Maude 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 for the championship. It’s the second straight state title for Garner, who won with his brother, Kyle, last season.
In the 4A state meet, Bishop Kelly’s Miranda Austin won her second straight girls singles state title, beating teammate Addison Seehawer 6-0, 6-0 in the championship. Austin’s effort helped the Knights win the team title. Ridgevue’s Noah Nielson won the boys singles state title, beating Century’s Daniel McGee 6-2, 6-0. Nielson was a state runner up a year ago.
Middleton’s Lilly Summers and Jordan Malcom won the mixed doubles title beating Vallivue’s Caroline Mecham and Jayden Bergquist 6-2, 6-3 for the title.
In the 3A tournament, Parma’s mixed doubles team of Karli Hancock and Evan Weber won their second straight state title, beating the Sun Valley Community School team of Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor 6-3, 6-3 in the final. Parma also got a boys single title from Hayden Ankenbauer, who beat Coeur d’Alene Charter’s Oskar Hepworth 6-2, 6-3 in the championship and another in boys doubles with Bronson Beus and Braden Hancock beating Weiser’s Huntyr McClellan and Charlie Woods 6-4, 6-2. Parma won the boys team title.
Fruitland’s Grace Huff and Audrey Saba won the girls doubles state title to help the Grizzlies capture the team title. Huff and Saba beat Parma’s Brooklyn Mann and Hailey Sitts 7-6 (6), 6-1 in the title match.
Weiser’s Emma Tolman captured her second straight girls singles title by beating teammate Kristy Bake 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.