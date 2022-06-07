Subscribe
Miranda Austin, Bishop Kelly
• Repeated as 4A girls singles state champion.
• Won 4A District III championship.
• Finished season with a 17-1 record.
• Helped lead Bishop Kelly girls to 4A team state title.
Avery Hopkey, Timberline
• Finished second in girls singles at 5A state tournament.
• Won 5A District III title.
• Finished 21-1 on season, only loss coming in state championship match.
Tessa Staley, Boise
• Won 5A girls single state title after winning doubles state titles in 2019 and 21.
• Finished runner-up at 5A District III Tournament.
• Posted 22-2 record on the season.
• Helped lead Boise girls to 5A team state title.
