Lauren Gee, Boise
• Runner-up at 5A State Tournament in Girls Singles.
• Finished season with 23-2 record.
• Runner-up at 5A District III Tournament.
• Led Boise to 5A team title.
Tatyana Larsen, Bishop Kelly
• Won 4A Girls Single State Championship.
• Finished season with a 22-2 record, including an undefeated record in league play.
• Won 4A District III title.
• Led Bishop Kelly to 4A team title.
Ella Piron, Boise
• Won 5A Girls Single State Championship.
• Finished season with a 22-0 record.
• Won 5A District III title.
• Won Capital Classic girls single title.
• Signed to play at Boise State University.
