Boys Tennis Sports Stars

Noah Nielson, Ridgevue

• Finished runner-up in 4A Boys Single State Championship

• Finished runner-up in 4A District III Championship.

• Advanced to quarterfinal of Capital Invitational before tournament was called off due to rain.

Ryan Olson, Centennial

• Won 5A Boys Single State Championship.

• Won all four matches at state tournament in straight sets.

• Finished season 21-1 with only loss to teammate Tyler Dalos in 5A District III Tournament.

• Helped lead Centennial to 5A State Championship.

• Signed to compete at George Fox University.

Austin Swing, Middleton

• Won second straight 4A Boys Single State Championship.

• Won 4A District III Championship.

• Finished season undefeated without dropping a set all year.

• Signed to compete at Lewis-Clark State.

