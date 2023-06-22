Subscribe
Luke Burriesci, Boise
• Finished third in boys singles at 5A State Championship.
• Had 22-4 record on the season.
• Finalist at Capital City Classic in boys singles.
• District Tournament semifinalist.
Shane Garner, Eagle
• Won 5A boys singles state title, third straight state title after winning in doubles in 2021 and ‘22.
• Finished season 22-0.
• Won 5A District III Tournament.
• Led Eagle to 5A state team title.
Noah Nielson, Ridegevue
• Won second straight 4A State title.
• Won 4A District III title.
• Led Ridgevue to a third-place finish as a team at 4A State Championship.
