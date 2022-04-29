BOISE — Always quick with an analogy, Greg Patton had no trouble coming up with one to compare his 37-year career as an NCAA Division I tennis coach and his current gig.
Coaching college, the former Boise State coach says, is like trying to summit the Matterhorn, the 14,692-foot peak in the Swiss Alps. Comparatively, the current Boise High tennis coach says that coaching high school tennis is like going to Disneyland to ride the Matterhorn bobsleds.
“It’s fun,” Patton says about the slower pace of high school tennis. “College coaching, it’s year-round. It’s nonstop and night time you’re recruiting.”
Patton, whose career honors include inductions into the Intermountain Tennis Association and Intercollegiate Tennis Association Hall of Fames, is in his first season coaching the Boise High boys and girls teams.
In addition to his 22 years at Boise State, Patton coached at UC Irvine, USC Santa Barbara and UC Santa Barbara. He has also coached the Idaho Sneakers of World Team Tennis, the U.S. Junior National Team and, more recently, the U.S. Collegiate National team.
“We were so lucky to have Coach Patton agree to join us,” said senior JJ Byrne, who is No. 1 boys singles, and can also say he's played under the same coaching tree as world-class players like Pete Sampras, Jim Courier and twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan, widely considered one of the best doubles teams of all time. “He's worked with some of us at Crane Creak (Country Club) in the past and we’ve heard these incredible things about his experiences in college and in the world. Right off the bat, you could tell he had the glow in his eyes of that competitive team aspect. It was really special, you could tell he was in his environment.”
He takes over a storied program which has won 17 state titles, including the girls state title last season.
"This is a great way to fade away,” said the 69-year-old Patton. “I didn’t realize what a competitive junkie I am. I love competition, I like my life being on the line, even though it’s cost me my hairline.”
Patton’s journey to Boise High, the same school his two children graduated from, began after last season, when former Brave coach Reid Spain-Strombom stepped away to spend more time with newborn twins. With several Brave players having worked with Patton at Crane Creak, Bryne said the team started joking that they might get him as their head coach.
Spain-Strombom definitely saw it as a possibility and suggested to Boise High athletic director Brian Barber that college tennis’ fourth-most all-time winningest coach might be interested in being his replacement.
For Patton, who retired from coaching at Boise State in 2018, the desire to coach in a competitive setting again made it easy for him to take the job. While Patton is still the coach of the National Collegiate Team, the World Championships were canceled in 2020 and '21, meaning that Patton had not coached a competitive match since the fall of 2019.
Patton said the offer caught him by complete surprise, but only needed to think about it for five seconds before telling Barber he wanted to do it.
"I'm an addict to competition and tennis as a team concept," Patton said. "I really feel team building and building people through a team is great. I think the purest, most beautiful form of tennis is high school tennis. These kids are delightful. It's about making friends and hopefully installing in them a love of the game for the rest of their lives."
He went home and told his wife, Christa, about the opportunity. Having lived the role of the coach’s wife for so many years, Christa was ready to get more involved. So, she told Greg that if he took the job, she’d be his assistant coach.
“I’ve lived D-I college coaching for 36 years,” said Christa Patton. “We raised two children who were both on tennis scholarships in the D-I college level. I’ve been through a lot, so I might as well be coaching.”
It marked the first time Christa had joined her husband in coaching, or coached competitive tennis at any level, for that matter. But after seeing everything she’s done this year, Greg Patton says he’s beginning to wonder why he didn’t ask his wife to coach with him before.
“Christa has helped me with setting things up, she’s always been my soulmate,” Greg Patton said. “But this year, because she’s been around it so much, her advice and the way she works with the kids, she takes the edge off of me for the kids, which is good.”
Under the new coaching staff, both Boise’s boys and girls teams have continued to thrive. Last weekend, Boise’s girls team beat the defending state champions from Washington, Mercer Island, 5-2 at the Appleton Tennis Center.
During the meet between two of the Pacific Northwest’s premier girls high school tennis programs, Boise’s defending state champion girls doubles team of Tessa Staley and Lauren Gee teamed up to win in straight sets before both went on to win their singles matches in straight sets, as well.
“There was a lot of team spirit,” Staley, who also won a doubles state title as a freshman in 2019, said about the match. “I feel like I play so much better when I have my team behind me cheering for me. Everyone was there watching me and that helped a lot.”
For Greg Patton, coaching at the high school level has really given him a new feel for the game. Without the constant pressure of recruiting and constantly trying to find players to make the team better, he’s been able to focus more on the X’s and O’s of tennis, and just really trying to pass his love of the game onto another generation.
“It’s really romancing the kids to the game, learning how to compete and just making the game fun,” said Patton. “College tennis, there’s pressure. We became a brand in college tennis, especially in Idaho, of excellence. I’m not blowing my own horn, it’s the players who did it. Here it’s really about the joy and developing these kids and hopefully maybe get some into college.”
That’s not to say the drive to win still isn’t there, said Christa. But even she said she’s seen a change in his approach to the game now that he’s coaching younger players.
“He really wants to get the best out of each player, and he cares so much about the kids,” Christa Patton said. “He wants to win, but he does keep the main idea in mind that we’re out here having fun. That’s the main thing. But he is very competitive, so don’t let him tell you otherwise.”