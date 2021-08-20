David Young doesn't expect his Skyview football team will be talked about when people start thinking about the postseason.
And that's perfectly fine with him. He knows what he's seen in preseason practice isn't a mirage.
“We have a strong core of returning players especially in our senior class that will lead the way,” said Young, who is in his 19th season as head coach. “We're bigger, faster, stronger than we've been in the past.”
He also knows his Hawks are in the most challenging division within the 5A Southern Idaho Conference. Skyview is in the Foothills Division which consists of defending state champ Rocky Mountain and 2020 state playoff qualifiers Eagle, Meridian and Timberline to go along with Boise.
“The joke is it's the pot of death like the SEC West,” Young said. “Everybody is going to talk about Rocky Mountain and Eagle, but Meridian has as much returning talent as anybody. Boise is up and coming so there aren't any easy games on our schedule.”
Young is thankful to have a talented returning nucleus off a team that went 4-3 in a pandemic-shortened season. The Hawks return seven starters on defense and five on offense.
He hands over the quarterback duties to junior Max Cutforth, who was the backup last year and saw some playing time in Skyview's playoff loss.
“He's a typical looking quarterback,” Young said. “he's got a strong arm, he's accurate and has good vision. He's the total package for us. He just needs some more game experience.”
The returning offensive starters are seniors Atonio Fifita (running back), Camden Young (wide receiver), TerRyk Pennington (wide receiver), Charlie Mickelson (lineman) and Regan Magill (lineman).
The returning starters on defense are Fifita (linebacker), Young (cornerback), seniors Charles Judy (lineman), Dallas Currin (lineman), Colton Fleshman (linebacker), Nic Ortiz (safety) and Johnny Iordanescu (cornerback).
“So this senior group, two years ago when they were sophomores on the junior varsity we had to cancel some games because of injuries and eligibility,” Young said. “So the sophomores were pressed up to varsity. In the last couple of games we were starting as many sophomores and upperclassmen. They got some experience. They're ready to leave their legacy.”
All of the Hawks' starters are having to learn two positions because they lack numbers.
“This is the fourth year in a row where we've had about 35 players for varsity,” Young said. “I like our overall team speed and athleticism, but I don't like our depth. We've got to stay healthy.”
Young said his team's goal hasn't changed.
“Our goal every year is to make the state playoffs,” he said. “But this year it's just not our goal to make the playoff. We also want to win.”
Young has reason to be optimistic.
“We're good enough to play with any team we face,” he said. “We'll have to work to stay healthy and work on our conditioning into the fourth quarter.”