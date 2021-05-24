The state high school tennis tournaments results were posted to the Idaho High School Activities Association website after deadline Saturday night.
We had every intention of publishing the results from the tournaments held Friday and Saturday.
The Treasure Valley was well represented in the final results.
• In 5A, the Boise girls won the state title with 48.5 points, Eagle took second with 37 and Capital was third with 20. In the boys, Centennial took state with 36 points, edging Eagle by two points. Timberline was third with 26.
In individual results, it was an all-Centennial final in boys singles. Ryan Olson defeated teammate Tyler Dalos 7-6, 7-6 in a tightly contested match.
In the girls singles final, Gina Dudley of Capital defeated Mary Young of Eagle 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
In the boys doubles final, Kyle Garner and Shane Garner of Eagle won 7-5, 6-4.
In the girls doubles final, Tessa Staley and Lauren Gee of Boise won 6-1, 6-3.
In the mixed doubles final, Riley Bobkiewicz and Alec Tzeng of Eagle captured the title 6-1, 6-1.
• In 4A, Bishop Kelly’s boys and girls swept the team titles. The girls finished with 59 points, Hillcrest was second with 30 and Ridgevue took third with 24.5. In the boys, Bishop Kelly had 40 points, Ridgevue was second with 26.5 and Middleton was a point behind in third.
In the boys singles final, Austin Swing of Middleton topped Noah Nielson of Ridgevue 6-2, 6-2.
In the girls singles final, Miranda Austin of Bishop Kelly held off Aujin Nielson of Ridgevue 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
In the boys doubles final, Daniel Harris and Jeff Payne of Vallivue won 6-2, 6-3.
In the girls doubles final, Leila Atkins and Stella Emerson of Bishop Kelly won 6-3, 6-1.
In the mixed doubles final, Katherine Wachtell and John Mulhern of Bishop Kelly won 6-4, 7-5.
• In 3A, Parma’s girls won with 55 points, Fruitland was second with 38.5 and Weiser took third with 34.5. In the boys, Sun Valley Community School won with 68.5, Parma was second with 34 and Fruitland took third with 18.5.
In the boys singles final, Gabe Delgado of SVCS won 7-5, 6-2.
In the girls singles final, Emma Tolman of Weiser topped Austin Harris of Parma 6-3, 7-5.
In the girls doubles final, Ellie Baker and Kennedy Phillips of Fruitland won 6-1, 6-4.
In the mixed doubles final, Karli Hancock and Evan Weber of Parma won 6-3, 6-4.