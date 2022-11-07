Support Local Journalism


Two local high school teams claimed state swimming titles over the weekend.

The Boise boys team rolled to its fifth straight state title on Saturday at the West Boise YMCA, with the Brave recording 375 point, more than three times the number of points scored by second-place Lake City, which had 111. The Skyview girls team clinched its first 4A state title in a much closer fashion, edging out defending state champion Bishop Kelly 209-208 for first place.

