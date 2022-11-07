Two local high school teams claimed state swimming titles over the weekend.
The Boise boys team rolled to its fifth straight state title on Saturday at the West Boise YMCA, with the Brave recording 375 point, more than three times the number of points scored by second-place Lake City, which had 111. The Skyview girls team clinched its first 4A state title in a much closer fashion, edging out defending state champion Bishop Kelly 209-208 for first place.
Senior Milo Shue won four state title, all in state meet record-breaking fashion after claiming three state titles a year ago. Shue swam anchor on the Brave’s 200-yard medley relay team, which won in 1 minute, 34.03 seconds and swam the second leg in the 400-yard freestyle relay, which Boise won with a time of 3:09.00. He also added individual titles in the 50-yard freestyle (20.96 seconds) and the 100-yard freestyle (46.01 seconds).
Boise’s Tyler Quarterman also won four state titles, helping with the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, and winning the the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breast stroke.
Ben Stucky was also on both the relay teams and won the 200-yard individual medley in a state-meet record time of 1:55.68.
Boise also got a state title in the 200-free style relay, while Blake Eddis won the 100-yard butterfly.
Skyview had a pair of swimmers win four state titles in the 4A girls meet with Nicole Dumitrascu and Brianna Ruark both swimming with the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard medley relay teams, which set state meet records with times of 1:49.96 and 3:43.30, respectively.
Dumitrascu also won state titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke after setting meet records in both events in Friday’s preliminary round. Ruark won the 100-yard butterfly Saturday after setting the meet record in the preliminary round, then set another record in the finals of the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:12.97.
Sadie Schaffer also swam with Skyview’s 200-yard medley relay team and won an individual state title in the 50-yard freestyle.
Bishop Kelly’s Gabriella Stanton won three state titles, winning the 100- and 200-yard freestyles, then helping the Knights’ 200-yard freestyle relay team win with a meet-record of 1:43.78. In the 100-yard freestyle finals, Stanton set a meet record in the finals with a time of 54.18. She set a record in the 200-yard freestyle preliminaries, in 1:57.59.
In the 5A girls meet, Timberline’s Ellie McFarland won four state titles, winning thee 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, while swimming legs on the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard relay teams.
Kathy Nie also won state titles on both relay teams, while setting a meet record in the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:05.59.
Boise’s Kayla Wieckowski claimed a pair of state titles, winning the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle.
In the 4A boys meet, Shae Stratton helped Bishop Kelly’s 200-yard medley relay team win the state title, then added titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke. In the backstroke, Stratton set a meet record with a time of 51.27.