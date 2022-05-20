Subscribe
Four Southern Idaho Conference 5A softball teams are still alive at the state tournament in Coeur d'Alene after opening-day play.
Just which teams are on the winner's side and which are working their way back through the bracket might surprise some people.
Owyhee and Timberline will meet in the semifinal this morning at 11. Both teams went 2-0.
Owyhee shut out Eagle 3-0 and then stunned top-seeded Skyview 10-9. Timberline stopped Capital 4-1 and host Coeur d'Alene 2-0.
Eagle and Skyview bounced back in lose-out games. The Mustangs pounded Coeur d'Alene 17-0 and Skyview eliminated Capital 11-2.
Skyview and Eagle will face off in a loser-out game at 11 today. The loser takes home the consolation title with the winner staying alive for a state title.
4A
Top-seeded Bishop Kelly won twice in the opening day at Post Falls High School.
The Knights handled Lakeland 13-3 and stopped Vallivue 12-9.
Bishop Kelly will take on Twin Falls in the semifinal at 11 this morning.
Vallivue stayed alive when it handled Jerome 16-1.
3A
Homedale and Weiser will face off today in the winner's bracket semifinal with the winner advancing to the state championship game at Buhl High School.
Homedale opened with an easy 18-0 run-run shortened victory over Kellogg and slipped past Filer 8-7 in eight innings.
Weiser tripped up the host, Buhl, 8-7 in an opener and then handled South Fremont 8-7.
Homedale need a rally in the seventh inning to top Filer. Dani Sitt's sacrifice fly plated the winning run.
The Trojans built a four-run lead in the fourth inning before Filer rallied to force extra innings.
Olivia Asumendi led Homedale, going 2 for 4 with three RBI. She relieved Sitts on the mound, keeping Filer hitless and getting two strikeouts in the final 1 1/3 innings.
2A
Western Idaho Conference teams suffered mixed results in opening-day play at Orofino High School.
New Plymouth opened with a 10-1 win over Melba before Malad edged the Pilgrims 3-2.
West Jefferson stopped Nampa Christian 13-3, but the Trojans bounced back to top Declo 21-6.
Melba was eliminated in a 7-5 loss to North Fremont.
Nampa Christian handled New Plymouth 16-3 in an elimination game.
