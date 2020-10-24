IDAHO FALLS — The Vallivue boys soccer team captured the State 4A championship in impressive fashion Saturday.
The Falcons topped Blackfoot 4-1 at Bonneville High School.
Blackfoot put the Falcons on their heels early. The Broncos scored barely a minute into the game. Senior Frankie Garcia threaded a nifty pass near the box to sophomore Gabe Batacan, who pinged the ball into the back of the net.
Blackfoot’s sideline erupted. They didn’t notice that Batacan immediately crumpled to the ground, holding his knee. He laid there for several minutes before trainers helped him to the sideline.
Batacan returned to the game some five minutes later, but the short-lived injury underscored the more lasting pain the Broncos suffered to get to the state title game. On Friday, junior Misa Reyna turned his ankle and had to leave Blackfoot’s semifinal win over Canyon Ridge. He couldn’t play against Vallivue.
Instead, Blackfoot dealt with different problems against Vallivue.
The Falcons equalized in the 11th minute when Alex Barragan booted in a corner kick and JJ Osuna headed it in. Blackfoot goalkeeper Gavin Cornell looked frustrated. The feeling never quite went away for the Broncos.
Barragan made things even tougher on Blackfoot 18 minutes later, when he dribbled on the right side, nearly horizontal with the goal, and unfurled a shot. It sailed under the glove of Cornell, who misplayed the bounce and watched the ball settle into the back of the net.
Vallivue (12-3-0) took a 2-1 lead headed into halftime.
“They probably played through midfield better, and the forwards were sharp,” Pope said of Vallivue. “I think we probably ran out of gas when we needed to mount a challenge. We simply ran out of gas.”
That became clear as the game went on. Vallivue registered 23 shots, 12 on goal, and the Falcons kept possession on the Broncos’ side of the field for much of the second half.
It paid off beautifully for the Falcons. Senior Raoul Barragan stretched his team’s lead to 3-1 with a goal. Twenty minutes later, it became 4-1 when Barragan tallied his second score of the night, this one a shot into the top shelf and past Cornell.
At that point, just five minutes remained. The reality was beginning to set in for both teams.
“It’s really just the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Vallivue coach Christian Adamson said. “These guys really grinded it out all the season. I think I’ve said it a lot of times this season — this is a really special year, because we have so many seniors.”
CALDWELL 6, BISHOP KELLY 0: It may have been just a consolation trophy, but it was more than consolation for the Cougars.
Chuy Gonzalez had a hat trick and two assists, Damian Arguello had a goal and two assists and Yahir Ewquivel and Yahir Flores each scored. Goalie Rylan Tutor had six saves.
Caldwell tied a tournament record for most goals with 11 and most goals in a match
Arguello finished with 12 career state tournament goals. Gonzalez set the record for most assists in a tournament (five).
Arguello finished his career with 108 goals – 28 goals and 15 assists in 15 games (shortened season).
GIRLS
COLUMBIA 1, MIDDLETON 0: Peyton Dion scored the match's lone goal, lifting the Wildcats to third place.
Dion's goal came at the 30-minute mark. Columbia goalie Kennedy Flint turned away 14 shots.
BISHOP KELLY 6, SKYLINE 1: The Knights captured the consolation trophy.
Mia Cartwright and Kathleen McGrath led the Knights with two goals each.
3A
BOYS
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY 2, WEISER 0: The Wolverines fell in the state championship match for a second straight year.
It's the fourth time in the last six years that Weiser (5-6-0) has played for the state title. And the Wolverines have captured state trophies in seven of the last eight years.