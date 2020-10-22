The two-time defending State 5A champion Rocky Mountain girls soccer team cruised in its state opener Thursday.
The Grizzlies thumped Madison 12-0 at Lake City High School.
Tryne Tamminga led Rocky Mountain (13-1-0) with a hat trick, Kelsey Oyler had two goals and three assists, Nadie Kincaid had two goals and two assists and Larissa Wegner had two goals.
Oyler broke Raimee Sherle's career assist record (63). Oyler now has 65.
Rocky Mountain (13-1-0) meets Timberline (9-3-0) in the semifinals today.
In another state opener, Boise shut out Mountain View 2-0.
Kendra McDaniel led Boise with a goal.
Boise (12-0-0) meets Highland, a 7-1 winner over Kuna, in the semifinals.
Mountain View takes on Kuna in a loser-out match.
4A
Columbia and Middleton won and state power Bishop Kelly lost in state openers at Hillcrest High School.
Columbia handled Skyline 4-1, Middleton shut out Moscow 3-0 and Twin Falls edged Bishop Kelly 3-2.
For Middleton it was the Vikings' first win at state since 2014.
Addi Wyatt led Middleton with two goals. Her first came at the 34-minute mark and the second was assisted by Kayleigh Furrow.
Kelsey Severa scored Middleton's other goal.
Sophie Schmautz scored both of Bishop Kelly's goal and goalie Ellie Lickley had seven saves.
Yessinia Moralez led Columbia with two goals and Kaylee Fone and Peyton Dion each scored.
Middleton takes on Twin Falls and Columbia faces Preston in semifinal matches. Bishop Kelly meets Moscow in a loser-out match.
BOYS
5A
Three District III teams including defending champ Rocky Mountain got off to solid starts at the state tournament.
Rocky Mountain edged Centennial 1-0 at Post Falls High School; Boise shut out Post Falls 2-0 at Coeur d'Alene High School; and Eagle handled Madison 3-0 at Post Falls.
Thunder Ridge topped Timberline 4-1 in the other opener.
In semifinals today, Rocky Mountain (12-1-1) takes on Thunder Ridge and Boise (9-2-0) faces Eagle (10-2-2).
Timberline and Centennial meet in a loser-out match.
4A
Vallivue shook off a scoreless first half to top Sandpoint 2-0 at Bonneville High School.
Caldwell's run of state dominance came to end in a 3-1 loss to Blackfoot.
Vallivue (10-3-0) takes on Jerome in the semifinals.
Caldwell (8-4-1) meets Century in a loser-out match.
3A
Weiser, state runner-up a year ago, escaped in penalty kicks to top Sugar-Salem after the teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation at the Fields at Real Life Church in Post Falls.
The Wolverines (4-5-0) won 8-7 on penalty kicks.
Weiser will take on Gooding in the semifinals.