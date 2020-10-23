A freakish early snowstorm wreaked havoc with the State 5A and 3A soccer tournaments in the Coeur d'Alene area on Friday.
So much so that the 5A boys and girls tournaments were postponed and moved south while tournament officials hope to finish the 3A tournaments at Post Falls, Idaho High School Activities Association assistant director Julie Hammons told the Idaho Press.
By early Friday evening the Coeur d'Alene region had received four inches of snow, Hammons said.
Hammons was in the Coeur d'Alene area representing the IHSAA at the tournaments.
The 5A Timberline/Rocky Mountain girls semifinal match and the 5A Boise/Eagle boys semifinal match will be played Monday at Middleton High School, Hammons said. The girls match is at 4:30 followed by the boys at 6:30.
Then on Tuesday, the 5A girls title match between Boise and the Timberline/Rocky Mountain winner will be at Middleton while the 5A boys title match between Thunder Ridge and the Eagle/Boise winner will be at Canyon Ridge High in Twin Falls.
The 5A boys third-place match will be at Middleton on Tuesday and the 5A girls third-place match will be at Canyon Ridge. Hammons said the times for the Tuesday matches will be determined later.
Coeur d'Alene, Lake City and Post Falls high schools were hosting the 5A tournaments while Real Life Church, which has two turf fields, was hosting the 3A tournaments.
Hammons said the plan is to try to finish the 3A tournaments today.
“They're bringing in sweepers and ploys at 3 (in the morning) to work on both fields,” Hammons said. “We're cautiously optimistic.”
The plan is to play the second semifinal matches in 3A at 9 a.m. today, followed by the consolation matches at 11. The third-place matches would be played at 2 p.m., followed by the championship matches at 5.
“If we can't have the fields playable unfortunately we would cancel the remaining games,” Hammons said. “In 3A the teams come from all over the state unlike in 5A where we have multiple teams from the same area and can mitigate travel.”
5A
In the boys, Thunder Ridge of Idaho Falls handled defending champ Rocky Mountain 7-2 in the lone semifinal match played Friday.
Rocky Mountain will continue to play, but will have to wait until Monday to find out which team it will face in the third-place match. The Grizzlies will take on the Boise/Eagle loser on Tuesday.
Timberline had to go to overtime before topping Centennial 4-3 in a consolation match. That's where Timberline's season will end as the consolation match was canceled.
In the girls, undefeated Boise (13-0-0) edged Highland 1-0.
The Brave advance to the title match on Tuesday at Middleton High. They will meet the winner of the Timberline/Rocky Mountain semifinal, which will be played Monday at Middleton.
In a consolation match Friday, Kuna bounced back to top Mountain View 2-1 in double overtime. Kuna's season ends there because the consolation final was canceled.
4A
In the boys at Bonneville High, Vallivue will play for the state championship after the Falcons got past Jerome 3-2 in double overtime.
Vallivue (11-3-0) will face Blackfoot, which beat Canyon Ridge 2-1 in overtime.
Bishop Kelly and Caldwell will square off in the consolation final today. Bishop Kelly edged Sandpoint 2-1 and Caldwell handled Century 4-2 in loser-out matches.
In the girls, Twin Falls shut out Middleton 2-0 and Preston held on to top Columbia 4-2 in penalty kicks in semifinal matches.
Middleton and Columbia will face off to decide third place.
In a consolation match, Bishop Kelly shut out Moscow 2-0.
Bishop Kelly will take on Skyline in the consolation final.
3A
In the boys, Weiser downed Gooding 3-2 in the semifinals.
The Wolverines (5-5-0) will await to see which team it will meet in the championship match if weather cooperates and tournament officials can make the fields playable.