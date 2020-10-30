It wasn't a question whether the Boise girls cross country team would win a third straight State 5A championship Friday afternoon.
The question was by how much.
In a dominating show of force, Boise scored 18 points and ran away from the field at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
Runner-up Post Falls finished with 104 points, Eagle was third with 120 and Idaho Falls took fourth with 125.
Boise was led by a pair of freshman with a senior sandwiched in between. Freshman Sammy Smith won in 17 minutes, 45.34 seconds; senior Rosina Machu was next at 18:17.83; and freshman Allie Bruce was third in 18:22.46.
So overpowering was Boise that Sammy's oder sister, junior Logan Smith, was fifth (18:55.40) and Boise's fifth and final scoring runner, Annika Zuschlag (18:59.20), took seventh. While not counting in the team score, Lydia Nance (11th, 19:23.54) and Jamie Hamlin (16th, 19:41.42) captured individual medals. The top 20 runners each earn medals.
“That's a good word for it – they were dominating,” Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said.
The Brave, ranked No. 1 in the nation, exceeded even Olswanger's hopes.
“I figured we'd score 23 to 25 points conservatively,” he said. “That's by far a (state) record. To score 18 points and go 1-2-3 is just ridiculous.”
Olswanger believed that his alternate runner, senior Andrea Cernudah, who finished eighth at the district meet, could have placed in the top 20 had she run.
“Our alternate was just as good as our backend crew,” Olswanger said.
Defending individual champ senior Lizzie Dildine of Eagle took fourth (18:49.41). That was more than a minute behind her winning time (17:42.16) on the same course a year ago.
It was a windy day Friday with gusts up to 18 mph in 60-degree weather.
It was a busy fall for the Smith sisters. Both started on the Boise soccer team that took second at state earlier in the week.
It their first race since earlier in the month. When soccer and cross country conflicted, the sisters played soccer.
But they were ready Friday.
“Going in I was thinking just run hard and give everything,” Sammy Smith said. “I just wanted to push the pace. It's pretty exciting. Just like everything I'm really thankful to have great teammates and have a great coach. Our team is so competitive and fun to be part of. We get to compete in practices and races. It's a great atmosphere.”
Olswanger knew Sammy Smith would win.
“The first word that comes to mind is tenacious,” Olswanger said of Sammy. “She's a competitor. It's just so fun to watch her run. The whole girls team gets out and runs hard.”
Olswanger was proud of Machu, who had her best finish at state.
“She ran a very smart race,” Olswanger said. “She was patient the first mile. It looked effortless for her today.”
Other medalists from the area were: Rilyn Stevens of Mountain View (eighth), Brighton Heywood of Rocky Mountain (10th), Tiffany Thomas of Capital (12th), Anastasia Russell of Timberline (13th), Afton Fillmore of Eagle (17th) and Alyssa Britton of Eagle (19th).
4A
Nelah Roberts of Skyline captured the state title in 17:52.06, leading the Grizzlies to the state crowd with 62 points. Preston was second with 67. Bishop Kelly was the highest placing area team (sixth, 164).
Kayelee Austin of Middleton led area runners by placing fourth (18:44.46).
Other area medalists were: District III champion Cassandra Vasquez of Nampa (sixth, 19:14.88); Anna Ranieri of Bishop Kelly (ninth); and Alexia Corona of Ridgevue (17th).
3A
Sugar-Salem defended its state title, finishing with 43 points. Snake River was second with 71.
Parma was the highest placing area team (eighth, 192).
Sophie McManus of McCall-Donnelly was the individual state champ (18:47.66).
Angela Carpenter led Parma, taking 16th. She was lone area medalist.