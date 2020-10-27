In a year that's been strange and challenging for fall high school athletes to say the least, it's been a touch more difficult for Ridgevue junior Alexia Corona.
It started in the summer when the long distance standout had to take two months off from running to deal with a hip injury.
Then Corona was on pace to have her best cross country season to date when she injured a calf muscle.
Oddly, in the middle of her recovery she actually ran her season-best time. But pain returned, putting a halt to training.
She returned to practice three days before the 4A District III state-qualifying meet — not knowing what to expect. Especially considering she also was careful not to overexert herself in the few days leading up to district.
While she wanted to win a third straight district championship, she decided to take a cautious approach. Nampa senior Cassandra Vasquez captured the title in a time of 18 minutes, 58.8 seconds, and Corona was a few ticks behind at 19:00.8.
“I wasn't sure where I was going to be with the injury,” Corona said. “I'm not disappointed because I knew I didn't have enough training.”
Corona's strategy was to stay with the leaders through most of the race. Vasquez and Corona found themselves all alone early, and a couple times Corona actually took the lead.
“I definitely didn't want to try to take the lead because I didn't know how my body was going to feel,” Corona said. “I tried putting little surges and then realized I needed to back off.”
Corona took third at state as a freshman and fourth last year. Vasquez took eighth.
Both will be in the hunt for a state title Friday when the state meet returns for a second year to the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
State will be Corona's sixth meet of the season. Most of the competition has had eight to 10 meets.
District was the first time Corona and Vasquez went head to head. They saw each other in six races last year including state and Corona won each time.
“Based on last year she has improved a lot,” Corona said.
Corona is happy to have a chance to compete Friday.
“She's by far the most successful female runner we've had in cross country,” Ridgevue coach Jon Wright said. “As she's been running more she's gotten more mentally tough. We've really seen that this season. You can see that she's maturing as a runner.”
Corona found running almost by accident. She couldn't play volleyball and basketball in sixth grade because middle school doesn't offer those sports for sixth graders. So she turned out for cross country and track, and she quickly fell in love with the sports.
So Corona came into this season excited about challenging for a state title. Her emerging toughness and confidence have been noticeable through battling the summer injury and in season injury.
“I could have pushed harder at district, but I wanted to save it for state,” Corona said. “I wanted to get into the low 18s this year and I still think I can get to the low 18s at state. I know the course and I know my competition. I feel like once I'm in the race (at state) everything will kick in.”