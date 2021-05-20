The Nampa Christian baseball team continued its dominance in a State 2A opener Thursday.
The Trojans needed just five innings to top Bear Lake 12-2 at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.
Nampa Christian (26-0), which is seeking its 11th state title under Coach Marc Harris, will face District IV champ Declo (15-4) in a semifinal this afternoon at 3:30. Declo shut out Firth 4-0.
GRANGEVILLE 2, MELBA 1, 8 INNINGS: Jarod Lindsley's fielder's choice with an out in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Bulldogs past the Mustangs in a state opener.
Parker Hansen led Melba by going 2 for 3, getting half of the Mustangs' hits.
The 2019 state champions, the Mustangs (15-9) play in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. today.
4A
COLUMBIA 5, POCATELLO 3: The Wildcats stopped the Indians in an opener at College of Southern Idaho's Skip Walker Field.
Mateo Scott had a two-run single in the top of the seventh that provided the margin. Isaac Antunes went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
The Wildcats (14-11) will meet Canyon Ridge (18-8) in the semifinals this afternoon at 4.
BISHOP KELLY 8, SANDPOINT 5, 9 INNINGS: The Knights scored four runs in the top of the ninth to get past the Bulldogs in a state opener.
Caden Casagrande led Bishop Kelly, going 3 for 4 with two RBI. Hadley Smith was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Cole Snyder knocked in two runs.
Bishop Kelly (20-5) meets the Twin Falls/Bonneville winner in the semifinals tonight at 7.
CANYON RIDGE 7, RIDGEVUE 3, 8 INNINGS: The Riverhawks scored five runs in the top of the eighth and held off the Warhawks in the bottom of the inning.
Ridgevue gave up just four earned runs. They finished with five errors.
Easton Amundson led Ridgevue, going 2 for 5 with three RBI.
Ridgevue (15-11) takes on Pocatello (13-11) in a loser-out game this morning at 10.
3A
WEISER 12, MARSH VALLEY 10, 8 INNINGS: Beau Shields hit a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Wolverines past the 2019 state champion and previously undefeated Eagles (24-1) at Fruitland High.
The Wolverines (22-7) move into the semifinals to face the Homedale/Kimberly winner tonight at 7.
Koda Coers led Weiser by going 2 for 4 with three RBI; Willy Shirts was 3 for 4 with a RBI; Brett Spencer was 3 for 5; and Kooper Von Brethorst went 2 for 5.
FRUITLAND 6, SOUTH FREMONT 4: The Grizzlies scored two runs in the top of the sixth to secure the win in the tournament's opener.
Dawson McGraw tripled on a 2-2 count, scoring the two runs. McGraw went 3 for 4 with three RBI, and Zane Bidwell and Brennan Fitzsimonds each had two hits.
Fruitland (18-9) will take on Snake River (13-12) in the semifinals this afternoon at 4. Snake River held off Bonners Ferry in a wild 14-13 opener.
KIMBERLY 7, HOMEDALE 5: The Bulldogs got out to a 6-0 lead and made it hold up in an opening-round win over the Trojans.
Homedale (15-12) will take on 2019 state champion Marsh Valley (24-1) today in a loser-out game at 1 p.m.