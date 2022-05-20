Subscribe
For the Nampa Christian baseball team to defend its 2A state championship, it will have to get to 24.
That’s 24 straight wins.
Since a 3-2 start to its season, Nampa Christian has been on a roll. The Trojans made it 23 straight Friday when the Trojans turned back Malad 9-3 in a semifinal at Nampa Christian High School.
Nampa Christian (26-2) will face Firth in the final today at 2:30. Firth topped Melba 4-2 in the other semifinal.
Melba will meet Malad to decide third place at noon.
The Trojans scored four runs in the third inning for a 5-0 lead.
But Malad scored three in the bottom of the sixth to tighten things up.
That’s when Nampa Christian put the game out of reach with four runs in the top of the seventh. Zach Mullins and Joshe Tiersma each had RBIs in the inning.
Daidan Glenn led Nampa Christian with two hits, a homer and four RBI.
Carson Atwood and Tiersma combined on a five hitter. Atwood at seven strikeouts.
3A
Fruitland will play for a state championship today.
The Grizzlies scored 18 runs over the final four innings to stop Snake River Valley rival Weiser 20-6 in a semifinal at Northwest Nazarene University.
The Grizzlies will take on Marsh Valley in the final at 5 p.m.
Jace Mordhorst and David Juarez each had four RBI to lead Fruitland. Landen Mendive went 3 for 5 with three RBI.
Homedale’s season came to an end when Kimberly pitcher threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 decision.
Jackson Cummins had 12 strikeouts and he went 2 for 3 and scored three runs.
