CALDWELL — Timberline coach Casey Coberly didn’t pause a second in tossing the ball to sophomore Carter Walsh.
State semifinal or not.
“Not at all, he’s been a stud for us all year,’’ Coberly said after Walsh’s 3-0 shutout over Mountain View to advance into today’s 5A State title contest at Wolfe Field at 5 pm. “I had no doubt at all. He beat Rocky Mountain three times. He’s delivered for us all season.’’
Mountain View assistant Eric Smitchger doffed his Mavs cap to the sophomore hurler.
“He did a nice job, you’d have to ask their coach, but I thought he did a nice job,’’ Smitchger said of Walsh, who scattered eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks. “We had a few chances to get to him but couldn’t come up with the timely hit.’’
The District III champion Wolves, with eight of nine hitters batting over .300 on the year, looked like their bats hadn’t cooled from their 12-5 romp over Kuna in a Thursday first rounder. Timberline opened the contest with four hits against Mountain View starter Brooks Rasmussen but could only come away with Dylan Pike’s RBI single for the 1-0 lead.
“He did a nice job spotting his pitches,’’ Coberly said of Rasmussen, who gave up 10 hits for the game. “He did a nice job out there.’’
“He kept us in the game,’’ Smithchger said.
The Mavericks did have their chances, stranding nine runners, four of those in scoring position but Walsh repeatedly paid off his coach’s confidence, along with flawless defense that came up with two rally-killing double plays.
Walsh helped himself out in the fourth, delivering a two-out single to plate Max Spielman who reached on the game’s only error.
Walsh finished with two hits, joined by Tyler Gomez and Greyson Shafer, who has gone 6 for 7 in Timberline’s two state victories. Walsh scored the Wolves’ final run on Logan Miller’s RBI single in the sixth.
Today’s meeting in the title game will be the sixth time in 11 years the Wolves have played in the state 5A final game, bringing home championships in 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2018.
“I’m just so proud of these guys,’’ said Coberly, who finishes off his third year as the Wolves head man. “I don’t know about history or tradition, I just know these guys love to play this game. I know I love being here. I am blessed.
“These guys make it so enjoyable. I’m just so proud of the way they play this game.’’
Tommy Whiles had a pair of singles and Brady Rasmussen had the game’s lone extra base hit with a fourth-inning double for the Mavericks, who square off in the third-place game today at 1 p.m.