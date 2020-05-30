Normally the sports department would be putting the final touches on our annual Sports Stars event this week.
But as we've learned the past two months, there's very little that's normal anymore.
So we had to pivot and call off the live in-person event. Last year we held the awards show at the Ford Idaho Center and it was resoundingly successful.
Staff writers and amazingly talented B.J. Rains and Brandon Walton spearheaded our virtual event, which will air on the Idaho Press' Facebook Live page on Thursday at 7 p.m. We have several videos and interviews with Treasure Valley athletes that we believe you'll enjoy.
Again, St. Luke's is our major sponsor. Without their support, putting on even a virtual event or producing our tab that we insert in the newspaper wouldn't be possible.
The tab will be tucked into Friday's newspaper.