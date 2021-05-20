An ACL injury kept Amber Thornton from pitching for the Timberline softball team as a freshman. The COVID-19 pandemic ended her sophomore season just as it was getting started.
Even in her junior year, health issues threatened to derail her first full season as a high school softball player.
But Thornton has overcome it all and has become a force in the circle for the Wolves, staring down top batters in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference, and the state. Behind her pitching performance, the Wolves have qualified for their first state tournament since 2012. Thornton will start when Timberline (17-8-1) opens state tournament play today with a 11 a.m. game against Thunder Ridge at Mountain View High.
“I feel like we’re pretty determined to make it as far as we can make it, since we haven’t been to state in forever,” said Thornton. “We just want to go out and do our best and play to the best of our ability and see where that lands us.”
If the Wolves are able to make a run at state, their junior pitcher figures to be a big reason why. Coming into state, she holds a 15-2 record with a 1.86 earned run average. She’s averaging more than 10 strikeouts per pitching appearance, with 181 strikeouts as opposed to just 20 walks.
And her contributions aren’t limited to in the circle. At the plate, she’s second on the team with a .434 batting average and third on the team with 22 RBIs.
“Writing that name on the lineup card makes me happy,” said Timberline coach Todd Amundson said. “I know we have a chance, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. I don’t care who we’re playing.”’
Amundson has that confidence because he has seen highlight after highlight from Thornton all season long. There are the three no-hitters she has pitched this year, April 2 against Skyview, April 20 against Capital and May 5 at Meridian.
There are the high strikeout games. She had 19 in a nine-inning win over Borah. There were also a 16-strikeout performance against Kuna, as well as 15 in her no-hitter against Capital and 14 in her no-hitter against Skyview.
"She comes with this confidence that is unbelievable,” said Amundson. “You just see it in the way she walks, the way she acts. She just has this presence, and it’s really cool. We have a bunch of kids, and I don’t want to put it all on Amber, this is a team game, but they feed off that. They see that and that gives them confidence.”
The highlight of the year, though, may have come during an April 27 game against Rocky Mountain. In seven innings, Thornton allowed just three hits and one run — a solo home run from Lolo Walker — as Timberline won 6-1, handing the Grizzlies their only loss so far this season.
It was a win that set the tone for the Wolves as they ended the regular season and started preparing for the postseason.
“As soon as we started that game, we started hitting and we saw that we can compete against them,” Thornton said. “We got more hyped about it as soon as we started the game, since we were hitting and we kept that energy going. Rocky’s a good team, don’t get me wrong, but we have good hitters and we can compete. When our pitchers are minimizing damage, it becomes a hitting game.”
But for all the success she’s had this year, it didn’t come without a bit of adversity.
In just her second start of her sophomore season, Thronton struck out 14 batters in an extra-inning win against Rocky Mountain. Two days later, the IHSAA postponed the spring sports season as the threat of coronavirus was coming into focus. The season was later canceled.
“It was really frustrating because we were getting back into it and we were finally into our rhythm of winning and hitting as a team and just connecting,” Thornton said. “We took it pretty hard, but we got back after it and got to work again.”
But just as she was getting started with her junior season, health issues caused her to miss some games. Thornton said it was an issue with her immune system that caused pain in her joints, keeping her off the field.
She went more than two weeks without pitching, during which time Timberline suffered a three-game losing streak.
“It was pretty hard, just because I’m a really competitive person and I like to win as a team,” Thornton said. “When I am in the dugout, I cheer everyone on and motivate them and encourage them.”
But since returning to the lineup, there’s been no stopping Thornton. In her first start, she allowed just two hits while striking out eight in a 11-0 win against Idaho Falls. Her third start back was her first no-hitter against Skyview, which is also competing at the state tournament. She’s had at least five strikeouts in every game she’s pitched this season and eight games where she’s had at least 10 strikeouts.
“I think the middle to end of the season, I really got into it and felt we were finally connecting as a team,” said Thornton. “With state, I feel like we have a big chance and we’re just working hard to hopefully get to the state championship.”
Now as she gets ready for her first state tournament appearance, Thornton is hoping that run can continue and she knows the Wolves will be relying on her to do that.
At a practice earlier this week, Amundson said she asked him how many pitches he wanted her to throw that day. The coach responded that he only wanted her to do regular warmups and not face any of the Wolves hitters.
"She goes 'OK good, because I think I have a big workload on Friday,'" Amundson said. "I said 'You sure do,' and she goes 'Alright, I'm good with it.' She knows we're playing two games, minimum, and we're not getting beat with our No. 2. That's all I can say."