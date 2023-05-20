Support Local Journalism


Second-year program Owyhee won its first 5A State Softball Championship on Saturday, beating Rigby 13-3 in six innings in the state championship game to go 4-0 on the weekend.

Grace Brooks and Molly Buckingham both drove in three runs for the Storm, who scored four runs in the third and added five more in the fourth, to take a 9-1 lead.

