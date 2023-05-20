Second-year program Owyhee won its first 5A State Softball Championship on Saturday, beating Rigby 13-3 in six innings in the state championship game to go 4-0 on the weekend.
Grace Brooks and Molly Buckingham both drove in three runs for the Storm, who scored four runs in the third and added five more in the fourth, to take a 9-1 lead.
Owyhee opened the second day of the state tournament beating Thunder Ridge 9-2. Rylie Haith and Haiylee Reeves both drove in three runs for that game
Eagle finished in fourth place, falling to Rigby 3-2. Makenzie Owens and Sydney Manzer drove in runs for the Mustangs.
SKYVIEW RALLIES TO WIN 4A STATE TITLE
Skyview won three straight games after falling into the elimination bracket, including a 12-10 win over Pocatello in the decisive game to capture the 4A state title, Skyview’s third state title in a row.
Skyview won state titles at the 5A level the last two years.
Rayann Brown, Lily Bittinger and Sophia Caringella all had RBI hits in the top of the eighth inning giving Skyview a 12-9 lead and enough of a cushion to escape after the Thunder got one run back in the bottom half of the frame
After falling to the Thunder 13-1 in the first game of the day, the Hawks rebounded with an 11-1 win against Emmett in five innings. Asha Zamora pitched eight strikeouts to send the Hawks to the championship.
Skyview beat Pocatello 7-3 in the first game of the championship, setting up a decisive final game. Marae Holloway hit a three-run home run for the Hawks in the fourth inning.
HOMEDALE FINISHES FOURTH IN 3A
Homedale took home fourth place at the 3A State Tournament after being no-hit by Gooding in a 2-0 loss.
Dani Sitts had 11 strikeouts, allowing three hits. Sitts had 46 strikeouts over the course of four games in the tournament.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN TAKES THIRD IN 2A
Nampa Christian opened the day with a 10-7 win against Cole Valley before losing 11-6 to Declo to finish third at the 2A State Tournament.
Quincy Hartey had a three-run home run for the Trojans in the fourth inning against Cole Valley, while Eden Dunstan also drove in three runs.
Peyton Shook struck out 14.
Nampa Christian led 6-5 entering the sixth inning against Declo, but the Hornets scored four runs in the sixth to take the lead and added two insurance runs in the seventh.