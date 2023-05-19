Support Local Journalism


The Owyhee softball team made quick work of its two opponents on the first day of the 5A State Tournament, scoring 33 runs to earn two 5-inning mercy rule victories.

The Storm opened the day with a 16-3 win against Rigby, then beat Kuna 17-4 in their second game of the day to advance to today’s semifinal. Owyhee (24-5) will face Thunder Ridge at 10 a.m. today in the winners’ bracket of the double elimination tournament at Thunder Ridge High.

