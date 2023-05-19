The Owyhee softball team made quick work of its two opponents on the first day of the 5A State Tournament, scoring 33 runs to earn two 5-inning mercy rule victories.
The Storm opened the day with a 16-3 win against Rigby, then beat Kuna 17-4 in their second game of the day to advance to today’s semifinal. Owyhee (24-5) will face Thunder Ridge at 10 a.m. today in the winners’ bracket of the double elimination tournament at Thunder Ridge High.
Rylie Haith was 6 for 7 with seven RBIs over the course of the two games, hitting a pair of home runs in the win against Kuna. Alexa Rice also had five RBIs against Kuna.
Eagle remains alive in the elimination bracket after beating Kuna 11-10 in eight innings. Ellie McManigal won the game for the Mustangs with a walk-off double
4A: SKYVIEW REACHES SEMIFINALS
Asha Zamora allowed three hits in five innings and drove in three runs as Skyview advanced to the 4A semifinals with a 10-0 5-inning win over Twin Falls in the second game of the day.
Skyview (20-8) will face Pocatello at 10 a.m. today at Twin Falls High for a chance to advance to the title game later in the day.
Skyview opened the tournament with a 7-6 win against Jerome. M Holloway had two RBIs for the Hawks, while Zamora struck out six in seven innings in the circle.
Emmett remains alive in the double elimination tournament after dropping its opener to Pocatello 7-1. The Huskies bounced back to beat Moscow 5-2 and Twin Falls 5-2.
3A: SITTS KEEPS HOMEDALE ALIVE WITH TWO BIG PITCHING PERFORMANCES
Dani Sitts struck out 15, allowing just two hits, her second strong outing of the day as Homedale stayed alive by beating South Fremont 4-1 in an elimination game in the 3A state tournament.
Sitts had 19 strikeouts in an 8-0 win against Weiser in the opener. The Trojan lost 12-1 to Marsh Valley in its second game of the day.
The Trojans will face Gooding in another elimination game at 10 a.m. today at Blackfoot High.
2A: NAMPA CHRISTIAN REMAINS ALIVE AFTER ELIMINATION GAME WIN
Nampa Christian gave up six runs in the second inning of an elimination game, but bounced back to beat Bear Lake 16-6 in five innings to advance to the second day of the 2A State Tournament.
E Dunstan had four RBIs for the Trojans against the Bears, while A Gray drove in three runs.
Nampa Christian opened the day with a 1-0 win against West Jefferson with P Shook striking out ten in a one-hit shutout. The Trojans lost to Declo 5-4 in their second game of the day.
The Trojans will face Cole Valley in another elimination game at 10 a.m. today in Pocatello. Cole Valley advanced to the second day by beating West Jefferson 6-5. The Chargers also beat Grangeville 16-1 in its opener before falling to Malad 7-6.