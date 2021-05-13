MERIDIAN — In a game featuring no shortage of offense, it was a line drive single by Liz Marshall that made the difference.
The Rocky Mountain junior took a pitch between second and third base in the bottom of the eighth inning to provide the Grizzlies with the walk-off RBI in a 14-13 win against Mountain View on Thursday in the 5A District III softball championship game.
“I was just looking at the scoreboard and we only had one out,” said Marshall. “I was like ‘you just got to relax, you just got to hit the ball. You don’t need to swing for the fences right now, you just got to hit someone in.’ I finally got my good hit, and I’m glad it was what it was.”
Marshall’s hit ended a wild back-and-forth game which saw the two West Ada School District rivals combine for 23 hits and five home runs and secured the district crown for the Grizzlies.
Rocky Mountain (24-1) next plays in the 5A state tournament, which begins May 21 at Mountain View High. The Grizzlies will open the double-elimination tournament against the winner of Saturday’s play-in game between Skyview and Lake City.
“They compete, they love to compete,” said Rocky Mountain coach Brian White. “If they’re up or they’re down, they don’t keep their heads down. They’re going to fight to the last out.”
Perhaps nowhere was that mentality clearer than the bottom of the fifth inning, which came after Mountain View (18-9) had taken a 13-9 lead thanks to six runs in the top half of the inning after what White called “a gamble” had failed.
After Mountain View’s Riley McGrath cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 9-8 with a bases-loaded RBI single, White opted to intentionally walk Gracie Tentinger, who already had a solo home run to her credit in the third inning. With the bases still loaded, that brought in a run to tie the game and brought Jazmyn Jenkins to the plate. Jenkins made Rocky Mountain pay with a grand slam.
“You got to pick and choose what you do, and (Jenkins) did a great job of stepping up,” White said. “It’s just a gamble, people do it to us and we’ve made them pay for it. They made us pay for it, it’s part of the game.”
But to Rocky Mountain’s credit, the Grizzlies were undeterred by the situation. After grounding out twice to start the bottom half of the inning, Lolo Walker drew a walk and Samantha Hatzenbeller reached on an error to put two runners on. Rylie Gilbreath brought in both runners with a two-run single and Emily Henard tied it with a home run, her second two-run homer of the game.
“We just knew we had to come out,” said Henard, who finished 3 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs. “We got to forget about the innings before and get at them again.”
Relief pitcher Abbey Brooks was able to hold Mountain View without a run over the final three innings, even finishing with back-to-back strikeouts in the top of the eighth inning after the Mavericks opened the frame with a sacrifice bunt to move the runner who started the inning at second over to third. Brooks pitched 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to earn the win.
In Rocky Mountain’s half of the eighth, senior Isabella Brinkman began the inning on second and went to third on an error. Two batters later, she came home on Marshall’s hit, to send the Grizzlies dugout into an on-field celebration.
“It’s just one of the goals we wanted to hit, on our way to winning,” Marshall said about the district championship.
Tentinger finished with three RBIs for the Mavericks while junior Carly Boisvert pitched the full game, striking out nine. The defending state champions will open their tournament play against Post Falls.