KUNA — Even when it appears an opposing pitcher has figured out the keys to keeping the Rocky Mountain softball team at bay, the Grizzlies are still able to find ways to score runs.
It’s just what they do.
Strong pitching in the middle innings from Kuna senior Aleeya Smith wasn’t enough to derail the Grizzlies on Friday, as Rocky Mountain scored three runs in the first inning off a pair of home runs and added three more in the seventh to take a 8-3 win against Kuna in a battle of unbeatens in both teams’ 5A Southern Idaho Conference opener.
“We have a pretty good team this year,” said senior catcher Lolo Walker, who was 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for the Grizzlies (13-0, 1-0 SIC). “We’re just pulling our hits together, and we’re doing that really well.”
It was the first time this season Rocky Mountain had finished a game scoring less than 10 runs. Through their first 12 games, the Grizzlies had averaged 16 runs per game. With eight more on Friday, they reached the 200-run mark on the season.
“Everyone on the team is doing their part and getting their hits,” said senior Megan Dobrev, who pitched three innings in relief and had a home run in her only plate appearance. “We just come together as a team when we’re not doing so hot, and then we figure it out.”
Early on, it appeared that Friday could be headed for another double-digit scoring night for Rocky Mountain. Gracie Smith led off the game with a solo home run and two batters later, Walker launched a two-run shot to center, making it 3-0 Grizzlies before Kuna could even record the first out.
Kate Bjorkman led off the second inning for the Grizzlies with a single, looking to add to the lead. But Smith forced a double play, then retired eight of the next nine batters she faced to keep the score at 3-0 into the fifth inning.
“The pitcher caught us off balance,” said Rocky Mountain coach Brian White. “We got on her early and then that middle of the game, she had us fooled for quite a while.”
The Grizzlies finally caught a break in the fifth on a throwing error. Walker popped out to second for the second out of the inning, with runners on first and third. Kuna tried to pick off Smith, the runner at third. Seeing an opportunity, Ella Gridley attempted to advance from first to second. The throw to second went over the head of the fielder and into the outfield, allowing both Smith and Gridley to come home extending the lead to 5-0.
Those two runs proved to be beneficial, as Nikki Nell and Isabella Hattrick opened the bottom half of the frame with back-to-back singles for Kuna, before Cadence Mann blasted a three-run home run to cut the Grizzlies’ lead down to two.
Mann was the first pitcher that Dobrev pitched, coming in for Liz Marshall, who had allowed just a pair of hits before the back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth.
But after the home run, Dobrev was able to compose herself, allowing just two hits the rest of the way, while striking out six.
“We had a fresh start,” Dobrev said. “There was no one on base, so it was time to come together and get some outs.”
Dobrev ended up helping the cause on the offensive side of the ball, leading off the seventh inning for Rocky Mountain with a solo home run. Walker added an RBI double later in the inning before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Emily Henard.
“They were probably getting in our heads a bit,” said Walker. “When we were out in the field, their cheering started to come up a bit.”
“We just had to match them in our cheering competitions over here,” Walker added.
Hattrick finished the game with two hits for Kuna (13-1, 0-1), the only Kuna player with a multi-hit game.