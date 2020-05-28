Gracie Walters was denied a last chance at a coveted state title.
But the Ridgevue High School senior ace achieved another big feat — one that had also eluded her for years — Thursday.
She was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Idaho Softball Player of the Year. Walters is the first winner from Ridgevue — in any sport — and will be in the running for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award, given out next month.
“I actually cried tears of joy,” Walters said. “I just felt so relieved to achieve something that I have been working for my whole high school career.”
Even in a shortened three-game season for the Warhawks (3-0) because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walters stood out.
She began the year with a 15-strikeout performance in a 3-2 win against 5A Timberline on March 9. Three days later, Walters struck out 10 batters in just four innings of work in an 18-0 rout of Columbia.
Walters finished the season with a perfect 2-0 record, a flawless 0.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts to just one walk in 11 innings of work. She was pretty good with a bat in her hands, too, hitting .428 with a home run, a double and a pair of RBIs.
It was more than enough for the people at Gatorade to make a decision about who was the state’s best player.
“Winning this award makes me feel almost satisfied,” Walters said. “It means that I can happily say I accomplished everything I could during my time in high school ball.”
And what a prep career it was.
Walters ended it with a career 48-15 record, a 0.73 ERA and 784 strikeouts. She was a three-time All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection, including the Player of the Year in 2019. The 5-foot-6 right hander was also the Idaho Press Player of the Year in 2017 when the then freshman led a first-year program to within one strike of a state championship. Walters then got the Warhawks back to the state final the following season before a third straight postseason appearance last year.
In 11 career state playoff games, Walters posted 116 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.10. She had six zero earned run games and gave up no more than seven hits in a game there as well.
“She has been one of the best athletes I’ve seen in some time around here,” Ridgevue softball coach Jodie Hoagland said. “She has worked so hard getting where she is at. No one deserves this more than she does. She has been a role model to so many. I couldn’t be more proud in how hard she has worked.”
Walters is the sixth straight winner from the Treasure Valley, joining Rocky Mountain’s Kaylan Walker (2019), Middleton’s Lainey Lyle (2018), Meridian’s Lexi Knauss (2017) and Eagle’s Bradie Fillmore (2016 and 2015). She is also just the second player ever from Canyon County to win the award. Lyle, who Walters pitched against in those two state title games, was the first in 2018.
Off the field, Walters maintained a 3.41 grade-point average and volunteered locally on behalf of community clean-up initiatives and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and delivers beds to needy children.
Walters had serious interest from schools like the University of Oregon and Tennessee, but elected to play for the College of Southern Idaho in the fall.
“Gracie Walters is just an outstanding pitcher, probably the best in the state at any classification,” Vallivue coach Kevin Schimmelpfennig said. “Every year she just gets better; she gives any team she’s on a shot at winning the state title.”