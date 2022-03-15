Subscribe
Hayleigh Oliver drove in two runs with a double, sparking a five-run inning as the Eagle softball team came away with a 9-5 win against Vallivue in four innings on Tuesday.
Oliver finished 3 for 3 at the plate, while Grace Hein also drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Lizzy Tommasini had eight strikeouts in the circle.
Bella Magallon hit a home run for Vallivue.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 30, FRUITLAND 12, 5 INNINGS: Aly Marion and Kailey Cagle both had a pair of hits as Nampa Christian drew 25 walks to win in nonconference action.
Cagle, Quincy Hartley and Harlee Ferdinand each had three RBIs for the Trojans.
John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.