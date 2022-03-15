Support Local Journalism


Hayleigh Oliver drove in two runs with a double, sparking a five-run inning as the Eagle softball team came away with a 9-5 win against Vallivue in four innings on Tuesday.

Oliver finished 3 for 3 at the plate, while Grace Hein also drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Lizzy Tommasini had eight strikeouts in the circle.

Bella Magallon hit a home run for Vallivue. 

NAMPA CHRISTIAN 30, FRUITLAND 12, 5 INNINGS: Aly Marion and Kailey Cagle both had a pair of hits as Nampa Christian drew 25 walks to win in nonconference action.

Cagle, Quincy Hartley and Harlee Ferdinand each had three RBIs for the Trojans.

