The ‘Lost Season’ is a new series by the Idaho Press spotlighting senior spring athletes whose seasons have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MERIDIAN — The Mountain View High School softball team had the best season in program history a year ago.
The Mavericks went 27-3, won the 5A District III championship, the state title and USA Today had them ranked 24th in the country.
They brought back 11 players from that team. So the third overall title, the first repeat in school history and the opportunity to beat the 29-0 mark set by the 2016 Eagle team, which finished No. 1 in the nation that year, wasn't out of the question this season. But they'll now never know for sure.
“Going into the season, we had an even stronger mindset,” senior utility player Hannah Brooke said. “We knew that everyone was gunning for us and that we had a target on our backs, which just gave us even more ammunition for a repeat this year. So as crazy as it is to say, I think we would have been even better this year. But we’ll never get a chance to prove it, and I think that’s what hurts the most.”
It was a who’s who lineup.
Mountain View had seven All-Southern Conference and three college-bound players on its rosters. Four of the Mavericks' first five hitters were first-team selections alone from last season.
Leading off was junior outfielder Riley McGrath, who, as a freshman, set Mountain View’s single-season all-time home run record with 14. She had another 10 last year.
Junior outfielder Gracie Tentinger was next. She shattered McGrath’s record with 18 dingers in 2019.
“It was an automatic two runs to start the game,” Mountain View coach Sam Christensen said.
The seniors took it from there.
Designated hitter Kalee Boots was in the three-hole. First-baseman Emma Smith hit cleanup. Pitcher Oakleigh Kearby was fifth, Brooke sixth and infielder Alex Pinkston rounded it out.
“Man, we were loaded,” Christensen said.
The Mavericks showed just that in their first and only three games of the season.
They edged reigning 4A state champion Bishop Kelly 9-8 in the home and season opener on March 9. Tentinger hit a walk-off single off Riley Jones, who was the Idaho Press Player of the Year last season. She is also signed to Division I Dixie State.
Mountain View followed that up with a 21-10 rout of Rocky Mountain three days later. The Mavericks put up 14 runs in the sixth inning over the Grizzlies, who were regarded as the second-best team in the league.
Sophomore infielder Jasmine Jenkins then belted a three-run walk-off home run to right field for a 12-11 extra-innings win over Centennial on Friday March 13 — the day the first confirmed coronavirus case was announced in Idaho.
“It definitely didn't hold us back from playing hard,” Smith said. “But honestly, I don’t remember the last time I stepped on the field. That Centennial game is kind of a blur because I didn’t think it was gonna be the end.”
The Idaho High School Activities Association suspended all spring sports until April 5 the following Monday.
But the Mavericks kept busy.
They looked up workouts on YouTube, practiced in their backyards and some of them may have even snuck onto the field.
Brooke admitted to doing so at least. She and her younger sister had a few ground balls hit to them by mom and dad.
“Can’t punish them now,” Christensen laughed.
However, that enthusiasm faded when the suspension was extended to April 15.
“I try to be optimistic about everything, but I also didn’t want to get my hopes up because it was so heartbreaking,” Pinkston said. ”It just made me so angry inside. I went from doing everything I could to be ready to thinking, ‘How can my senior year be ruined?’”
It wasn’t just the players.
Christensen was having a hard time just getting off the couch. That was until the entire team drove by his house with horns blasting and homemade signs hanging out of the windows.
Two days later on April 17 the season was officially canceled.
All the team was able to do that day was offer each other words of encouragement through a group chat. The only words Christensen was able to bring himself to type up were, “I’m sorry.”
Kearby (Colorado State University — Pueblo), Brooke (Columbia International University) and Pinkston (Mount Hood Community College) will still continue on with their respective playing careers.
It’s not much of a consolation prize to them, though.
“It’s kind of weird,” Kearby said. “I still feel like I’m in high school not really ready to go to college yet. I’m excited to go obviously, but I’m a little scared because I didn’t really get to be on the field with my best friends for the last time. So my first year of college I think will almost feel like my senior year of high school, but I won’t know anybody.”
For Boots and Smith, it’s the end of the line. Two players who have been playing softball for as long as they can remember.
“You’ve been thinking about this day ever since you started playing,” Boots said. “You want to win a state championship your senior year. You want to have a senior night in front of all your friends and family. It’s definitely hard and not what you always imagined. But you can’t do anything about it, so you just have to reminisce on the good times you had. Thank God we won last year, so we got that feeling.”
The school record book will only show a 3-0 season. And the year won’t officially exist as far as the IHSAA archives are concerned.
But the senior group is still responsible for two of the three best seasons in school history. It finished 23-7 and third at state in 2018 for the third-best year in program history.
“They’ve been with me ever since I started this,” Christensen said. “We always broke on family because that’s what we were. They’re just a special group that meant a lot to me and gave me memories to last a lifetime.
“They're the best that’s ever come through here in my opinion.”