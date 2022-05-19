Don Jamison knew it was time for retirement.
Over the past few years, the Melba softball coach admits that his heart hadn’t been in it the way it had when the 73-year-old was a younger man. Being with his players still brought him joy, he said. Nearly everything else, though, was starting to become a drag.
With Jamison coming to the end of his 30th season with the Mustangs, he figured a nice round number was as good as any to hang it up.
“My health has been good, so I can’t say it was my health,” Jamison said. “I just thought ‘hey it’s been 30 years coming up.’”
Before stepping into retirement, Jamison and the Mustangs have one more ride in them at the 2A state tournament. Melba (20-8) opens the tournament at Noon MDT on Friday against New Plymouth at Orofino High.
This trip to the tournament will mark Jamison’s 25th trip with the Mustangs since taking over in 1993. In that time, he’s amassed 595 wins, 14 district titles and seven state championships. During his stint he’s kept track of records in each of Melba’s games, something he says he isn’t entirely sure why he started doing.
But more than the wins and losses, he said his career has been about the players who he has been able to reach through the sport.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of great kids through the years,” said Jamison. “These kids have gone on, we’ve had maybe 15 or so go on to play college ball and we’ve had some kids that have turned into coaches. We’ve had girls that have been in the program and be state champions, and they’ve gone on to coach. That says something about their love of the game.”
Jamison first came to Melba as a science teacher after graduating from Boise State in 1975. He quickly got involved in coaching various sports around the school. Three years later he moved to Oregon. He also had a stop in Marsing, coaching multiple sports, including football and basketball.
“When you do the small schools, you do everything,” he joked.
In the fall before the 1991-92 school year, he returned to Melba High as a teacher. He spent one year not coaching anything, the only time in his career he hadn’t been involved in any sport. The following season he took over the softball team, and has been in that position since.
“The one thing I’m the most proud of is that our softball program has been the most successful in the school’s history,” Jamison said. “There’s been more league championships, districts and state championships, than any other sport. Track is getting close. That says something about the quality of kids that we’ve had play this game, that’s what’s been neat.”