Subscribe
Samantha Hatzenbeller, Owyhee
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Finished season with a .510 batting average, 16 home runs and 53 RBIs.
• Had a 6-4 record in the pitching circle with a 3.89 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
• Was 9-for-16 at the plate at 5A State Tournament with three home runs.
• Led Owyhee to 5A State Championship.
Hayleigh Oliver, Eagle
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference Selection.
• Finished season with .505 batting average, 22 home runs and 53 RBIs.
• Committed to playing softball at Iowa State after graduation in 2024.
Asha Zamora, Skyview
• Co-4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Hit .452 at the plate with eight home runs and 49 RBIs.
• Had a 14-0 record in the circle with a 3.10 ERA, striking out 179 batters.
• Led Skyview to the 4A State Title, the Hawks third straight state title after winning at 5A in 2021 and ‘22.
• Committed to Clackamas Community College.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.