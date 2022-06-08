Subscribe
Sydney Groves, Eagle
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Batted for a .667 average.
• Hit 20 home runs and had 46 RBIs.
• Signed to play at Boise State next season.
Kaysie Jolley, Bishop Kelly
• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Hit .567 with 18 home runs and 40 RBIs.
• Stole 15 bases.
• Led Bishop Kelly to 4A state title.
• Signed to Central Methodist University in Missouri.
Delaney Keith, Skyview
• Hit for .596 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs.
• Stole 17 bases.
• Scored 71 runs on the season.
• Led Skyview to second straight 5A state title.
• Signed to compete at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.
