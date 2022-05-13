BOISE — Someone forgot to tell the Owyhee softball team, that they’re the young and inexperienced ones without any history.
But the way the new kids on the block played Friday, is the same way they have been playing all season long: Without any fear and with wisdom beyond their years.
Owyhee didn’t let an early deficit or a late rally by Eagle get to it Friday, as the first-year Storm claimed the 5A District III title with a 7-5 win against the Mustangs in the championship game.
“It means so much, especially being young,” said sophomore Mantha Hatzenbeller, who had the win in the circle and added a three-run home run for the Storm (20-7). “These girls are not used to the varsity level, they came in and did their best. We worked our butts off the whole year and I’m just so proud of them.”
Featuring a roster of no seniors and just two juniors, Owyhee’s roster is mainly underclassmen who didn’t come together as a team until February. Three months later, they’re heading to the state tournament with one trophy already in hand. The Storm will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, depending on who wins today’s state play-in game between Timberline and Lewiston. They will face off against either Eagle or Capital in the first round next Friday at Coeur d’Alene High.
They’ll continue a season that coach Tess Martin said is one where the team had high goals, but not high expectations.
“We knew we had a lot of individual talent, so the number one hope for myself was to get them to compete as a team,” said Martin, who was a junior varsity coach at Eagle last season. “They did it, I don’t exactly know how. It was a lot of little things all season, really. It was the team bonding activities we do, putting the pressure on them in practice in high-stress situations to get them as ready as can be.”
Being ready for high-pressure situations certainly paid off Friday, as the Storm found themselves trailing 3-0 after the top of the first inning. Hatzenbeller, a first-team All-Southern Idaho Conference selection last season at Rocky Mountain, hit the first two batters she faced and gave up a single that would have scored a run if not for the arm of centerfielder Rylie Haith, whose throw was on target for the out.
Two more walks did score a run for Eagle, though, then Grace Hein drove in two more with a single.
Undeterred, Owyhee went to work in the bottom half of the frame, with SoBella Malliarodakis leading off with a single, Haith drawing a walk and Hatzenbeller driving a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall to tie the game at 3.
“In the beginning I was a little nervous and I’m never a nervous person,” said Hatzenbeller. “I work well under pressure. Going into hitting, I was like ‘I gave away those three runs to Eagle. I’m going to make it up to them, I’m going to pay them back. It’s my job.’”
With the game tied back up Hatzenbeller began to settle in, not giving up another run and striking out four before leaving the circle in the fifth inning.
Before she left, though, the Storm took the lead with three more runs in the fourth inning. Owyhee opened the frame with three straight singles, the third being an RBI single by McKenna Schab, giving Owyhee its first lead. Malliarodakis drove in two more with a single later in the inning, making it 6-3.
“We all have that mentality that we want to fight and come back harder than they did,” said Malliarodakis, a freshman. “I think we did that very well, but we’ve been doing it the entire season. Sometimes we lack a little energy, but today we brought it all out.”
Schab had another RBI single in the fifth to extend Owyhee’s lead to four.
The Storm overcame another high-pressure situation in the final inning, when the Mustangs (16-9) cut the lead to 7-5 then used a sacrifice bunt to move the potential tying run to second base with one out.
Freshman Grace Brooks, who pitched the final three innings for Owyhee, finished with a pair of groundouts around an intentional walk of Eagle’s Sydney Groves, which loaded the bases.
“She’s shown us time and time again that she can compete in those high stress moments,” Martin said about Brooks. “We didn’t have any doubts about her, we knew she would come in, throw hard and hit her spots. The great thing about our lineup is we have depth. We’re carrying five pitchers, one is currently injured, but we have options and I think that alone takes the pressure off the pitchers that are in the lineup at the time.”
Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Owyhee was able to weather the storm on Friday. They’ve been masters of overcoming adversity all season. Owyhee started the year with a 2-3 record, but got things rolling with an eight-game winning streak after that.
The Storm haven’t lost consecutive games since, following their remaining four losses with wins in which they scored an average of 18.3 runs per game.
“We’ve had a lot of experiences like this, a bunch of games where we start slow and work our way back up,” Hatzenbeller said. “For us, we’re all determined to prove we can get this far. Just being in that situation, we knew it was our day. We were the (higher) seed, we were ready and we just weren’t going to go down.”