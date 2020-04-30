The ‘Lost Season’ is a new series by the Idaho Press spotlighting senior spring athletes whose seasons have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NAMPA — Jodie Hoagland and Dave Kemper both thought the same thing.
The current and former Ridgevue High School softball coaches, respectively, agreed that there was no way Gracie Walters would get denied the one thing missing from her storied resume — a state title.
But the Warhawks senior ace, who has had one of the most impressive careers in recent memory, never got the chance to prove them right. So with a career 48-15 record, a 0.73 ERA and 784 strikeouts, she’ll go down instead as arguably the best player in the Treasure Valley never to win a state championship.
“When you think about Ridgevue, you think about Gracie Walters,” Kemper said. "I think Gracie will be the best player in any sport, boy or girl, to go through Ridgevue in a long time. I don’t want to say forever because things change, but it might be forever.”
Walters could have very easily left a multiple time state champion instead.
She really came out of nowhere during her freshman year in 2017. It partly had to do with the fact that she missed the first few weeks of the season because of a concussion after being hit in the head during a preseason practice.
Ridgevue was a first-year program with a roster consisting mostly of the “Vallivue leftovers” according to Kemper. But the Warhawks beat the Falcons 5-4 in the 4A District III tournament third-place game to qualify for state in the inaugural season. Walters scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning. She also allowed five hits and fanned 10 batters.
The surprise run continued all the way to the state title game against defending champion and Southern Idaho Conference rival Middleton. Walters had Tayler Guerra and the Vikings down to their last strike trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Walters wanted to throw a riseball because she struck out Guerra with it every time, but Kemper called for a screwball. She had the option to wave him off, but took his advice.
Guerra ripped a two-run line drive shot to centerfield for the walk-off win.
“I’m still not over that one,” Walters said while laughing. “It was definitely heartbreaking because we came into the season not expecting to do a lot, but then going into state we were. It was just all these expectations up, down, up, down, and in the end, they were just kind of let down.”
Walters and company proved it was no fluke the following season.
They recorded back-to-back postseason wins over that same Middleton team. The first being in the district championship for the first girls district title in any sport in school history. The second sent them to the state final for the second consecutive year.
Ridgevue just had to beat the Vikings in one out of two games. Middleton took the first 3-0 in spite of a four-hit, nine-strikeout performance by Walters. She had pitched every inning up to that point for the Warhawks at state. So after throwing 33 innings in two days, Walters wasn’t sure she had anything left.
“I said to her, ‘This is game two. This would be your fifth game. What do you want to do?’” Kemper said. “She had tears in her eyes and I don’t know if it was from just working so hard and being disappointed in that first game, or if she was just worn out. Whatever the case may be, she put ice on her arm and just said, ‘I want them all.’”
Walters went back out there and threw another nine strikeouts. She also didn't allow any earned runs or walks and gave up just five hits.
It still wasn’t enough.
The Vikings won again 1-0. The only run was a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning.
“Watching her play and her wanting something so bad like winning a ballgame, you can just see the determination on her face,” said Hoagland, who won two state titles as a player at Melba before playing for Treasure Valley Community College and College of Idaho. “She wanted to do everything in her power to get it done. I told her I saw that because I was the same way.”
The Warhawks got Walters some much-needed relief in the circle in the form of then sophomore Reiss McIntyre last year. The duo combined to go 18-6 with a 1.40 ERA and 240 strikeouts. The result was the first SIC title for any girls program in school history and a third straight state tournament appearance.
However, Ridgevue failed to make it into its third state title game in a row. It lost to Idaho Falls 2-1 in the first round of a single-elimination format implemented because of the rain. Walters only allowed two hits, had no earned runs and 10 strikeouts in the complete game effort. She was also responsible for the team’s lone run, a home run.
“I want to say that the reason why was because we were kind of like, ‘We’re gonna win, this is just Idaho Falls.’ The competition in our minds was Bishop Kelly and Middleton,” Walters said. “So I don’t think anybody was really into it as much as they probably should have. It was more of a mentality thing than anything.”
So Walters decided that nothing was going to stand in her way of the elusive title this season. And in the two games she did play, it showed.
She began the year with a 15-strikeout performance in a 3-2 win against 5A Timberline on March 9.
Three days later, Walters struck out 10 in just four innings of work in an 18-0 rout of Columbia. She also hit a line drive over the center field wall.
“You could definitely see she was going to be a player to beat, and honestly after our third game, I was like, ‘I’m not going to be too worried about this season because this is her season,’” Hoagland said. “It definitely would have been her year.”
But on April 17, the Idaho High School Activities Association canceled the season after a month-long suspension. A fact that her dad kept from her. Walters had to find out the heartbreaking news about it through social media.
“I did not take it very well,” Walters said. “I cried in my room for two days — if I’m being completely honest."
Walters ended the season with a 2-0 record, 25 strikeouts and 0.00 ERA. She hit .428 with a home run, a double and a pair of RBIs as well. Those numbers make her a strong candidate for the Gatorade Idaho Softball Player of the Year.
For her career, Walters was both an SIC and Idaho Press Player of the Year award winner along with a two-time All-SIC first-team selection.
Her playing days are not behind her yet.
She talked with the University of Oregon and Tennessee. Walters also had a full-ride to Cal State Fullerton. But turned all of them down to sign with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
“I’ve been through a lot, more than most people, and I just didn't feel like I was ready to go into a big university yet,” Walters said. “I definitely thought about how I might get burned out and how I might not be able to do it all because I know the type of pressure I put on myself. I’ve had friends go D1 and not make it, so I want to ease into it and mentally prepare first. But I’m going D1 after I’m done there for sure. That dream is still alive”
As is the dream for that coveted championship. It’s just going to have to be somewhere else.
“It doesn’t matter if you fail, but if you put the effort into it,” Walters said. “It’s better to try and fail than not try. That’s definitely my mentality. Knowing that I did everything I could, putting so much effort into this program and everything, I feel satisfied.”