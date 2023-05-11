Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — The sunshine cast perfect lighting Thursday night for the 4A District III championship game between the Emmett Huskies and the Bishop Kelly Knights. Each team had their work cut out for them as they both played for the opportunity to lock in a bid to the 4A State Tournament.

The Huskies came off a huge win against Skyview, the defending 5A state champions, Tuesday night. They carried that energetic momentum right into this contest by lighting up the scoreboard in a 7-4 victory against the night. Emmett’s lead got to as high as 5-0 before the Knights began their rally in the fifth inning. Emmett added a couple of insurance runs making the comeback a taller task for the Knights. The Knights were fended off by stellar defense and tremendous pitching resulting in the victory for the Huskies.

