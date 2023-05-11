CALDWELL — The sunshine cast perfect lighting Thursday night for the 4A District III championship game between the Emmett Huskies and the Bishop Kelly Knights. Each team had their work cut out for them as they both played for the opportunity to lock in a bid to the 4A State Tournament.
The Huskies came off a huge win against Skyview, the defending 5A state champions, Tuesday night. They carried that energetic momentum right into this contest by lighting up the scoreboard in a 7-4 victory against the night. Emmett’s lead got to as high as 5-0 before the Knights began their rally in the fifth inning. Emmett added a couple of insurance runs making the comeback a taller task for the Knights. The Knights were fended off by stellar defense and tremendous pitching resulting in the victory for the Huskies.
The defense for Emmett was steered by senior Karadyn Fuller. The starting pitcher commanded the mound by piecing together eight strikeouts and allowed only four hits over the entirety of the game. Bishop Kelly mustered together a couple of offensive surges throughout the game, but Fuller held her composure and continued to execute for her team.
“I just had to focus on making them swing and then trusting my defense throughout the game,” said Fuller about the mindset it took to pitch the entire game and fend off the Knights during their rallies in the fifth and seventh innings.
Emmett had a couple tough showings against Bishop Kelly throughout conference play this season, losing 14-1 and 17-7. But that made the third game against the Knights for the District Championship game a whole lot sweeter.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“To beat them was such a great goal of ours and we’re just really excited,” said third baseman, Katey Martinez about the accomplishment of beating Bishop Kelly for the first time this year. Martinez was an offensive spark plug racking up two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored.
The Huskies last made the state tournament in 2016, and now they have positioned themselves in the right spot to continue carrying that momentum onto the next stage of the postseason.
“We’re really tightening everything up, we’re doing a lot of homework, we’re looking at a lot of spray charts, we’re moving our defense around, and we’re making adjustments at the plate,” said Emmett coach Shawn Marquez on what it has taken for the Huskies to find the rhythm for them to hop on this momentous amount of success during the postseason up to this point.
The Huskies are thrilled with their success and are ready to bring it with them to the 4A State Tournament next week. While Bishop Kelly was caught off guard by hot Huskie squad, they will have another opportunity to punch their ticket to the state tournament in a highly contested matchup against Skyview on Saturday.