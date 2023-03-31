Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — The Eagle High softball team was able to do what no team — including itself just two days earlier — has been able to do all season. The Mustangs not only slowed down the juggernaut that was the Owyhee offense, they completely stopped the Storm in their tracks.

Eagle held Owyhee to just five hits on Friday, taking a 6-0 win in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference opener for both teams. The win comes after Wednesday’s 21-9 loss to the Storm, a game in which the Mustangs were mercy-run ruled after giving up 17 hits and committing four errors in five innings.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

