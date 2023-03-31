MERIDIAN — The Eagle High softball team was able to do what no team — including itself just two days earlier — has been able to do all season. The Mustangs not only slowed down the juggernaut that was the Owyhee offense, they completely stopped the Storm in their tracks.
Eagle held Owyhee to just five hits on Friday, taking a 6-0 win in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference opener for both teams. The win comes after Wednesday’s 21-9 loss to the Storm, a game in which the Mustangs were mercy-run ruled after giving up 17 hits and committing four errors in five innings.
“We just attacked them, first pitch we just went after them,” said senior Lizzy Tommasini, who had 13 strikeouts to earn the complete-game shutout in the circle. “I really trusted my defense in what they had, so I think because of that trust, I was able to throw and not worry about it.”
Eagle (8-1, 1-0 SIC) takes the only conference game between the two teams, who both came into the year figuring to be two of the top contenders for not only the conference title, but the state title as well. On Wednesday, it certainly looked like Owyhee had Eagle’s number, as the Storm jumped out to an 11-0 run with a nine-run third inning, and never looked back. Owyhee (10-2, 0-1) came into Wednesday’s game hitting .475 as a team, averaging 14.5 runs per game and 29 home runs on the season.
However with Wednesday’s game being a makeup game from earlier in the year, and not a conference game, Eagle decided to put freshman Peyton Bargen in the circle — saving their ace, Tommasini, for the conference matchup.
“It was our game plan, we gave our freshman a great opportunity (Wednesday),” said Eagle coach Nicole Rollins. “I think she threw well, but our defense was not great. We just took care of things yesterday, the kids bought in, stayed with our plan and we worked it.”
Thursday’s practice, players said, provided Eagle with the perfect environment to put its first loss of the season behind it. The attitude was a little more intense, the speed on the pitching machine was ramped up a little bit and the Mustangs went into Friday’s game determined to avoid a repeat from 48 hours earlier.
“We honestly were upset and angry at ourselves,” said Tommasini. “But we turned it right back around and we wanted to bring it to them.”
The Mustangs looked prepared from the start. After giving up a double two batters in, Tommasini settled in, retiring 10 straight Owyhee batters before giving up her second hit in the fourth inning. That included striking out the side in the third and then picking up her fourth straight strikeout to open the fourth inning.
Tommasini also had a run of four straight strikeouts between the sixth and seventh innings. She had at least two strikeouts in each of the final five innings of the game.
More impressive, perhaps, was when she was getting some of the strikeouts. In the fifth inning Owyhee had runners on first and third with two outs, but she was able to get a strikeout on three straight pitches where she had the batter looking.
In the sixth, the Storm had runners on second and third, but Tommasini got strikeouts, both on just three pitches once again.
“Tommasini’s a fighter,” said Rollins. “She wants it more than anything and she’s willing to work harder. We find out what her favorite pitch is, what she wants to go with and that’s just her. She’s competitive.”
On offense, the Mustangs took a little longer, going the first two innings without a hit. After a groundout and strikeout to start the third inning, Hayleigh Oliver gave Eagle its first hit, and it was a big one. Oliver took a 1-1 pitch deep to centerfield and over the outfield wall for a solo home run, her ninth home run of the season.
“It was 0-0, and then that kind of sparked it all,” Oliver said about her home run. “It definitely helped to bring the intensity up and get us going.”
Eagle had at least one run in every subsequent inning. Sydney Manzer had an RBI single in the fourth, Tommasini and Bargen both had RBI doubles in the fifth, Tommasini added another RBI double in the sixth and Kaylee Vieira had an RBI single in the seventh.