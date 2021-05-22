NAMPA — Even the most optimistic parents didn’t see this coming from the Skyview softball team.
As the Hawks set up for a celebratory team photo after winning the 5A state championship Saturday at Skyview Park, one parent quipped to another, “I wish I could have gone to Las Vegas and put some money on them a month ago. Could have made some big money.”
The odds were indeed large for Skyview a few weeks ago. The Hawks weren’t even expected to qualify for the state tournament let alone win it. They were the No. 5 seed at the District III Tournament and had to win two elimination games just to make state.
But four wins later — including a 14-8 win over the district champion Rocky Mountain Saturday in the title game — and the Hawks were cheering, hugging, crying and soaking in an improbable state championship.
“We obviously took the hardest road to get here,” leadoff hitter Delaney Keith said. “It feels nice to prove everybody wrong that said we couldn’t make it. We’re the team from Nampa and not everybody expects us to get here and to come here and literally prove everybody wrong is amazing.
“It hasn’t exactly hit me yet. It’s all here and real but it probably won’t hit me fully until later.”
Skyview scored three runs in the top of the first and added five more in the second inning to take an 8-1 lead Saturday. They never looked back, adding three runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Marissa Medina had three hits and six RBIs for Skyview, while Keith had three hits, an RBI and three runs scored. Analisa Zamora, Lily Justesen and Rayann Brown each had two hits for the Hawks as part of a 14-run, 13-hit attack.
Taylor Brewer went the distance in the circle for Skyview to pick up the win.
“It feels amazing,” said Medina, the only senior on the roster. “It’s my last year so it’s just amazing... I feel like I left a legacy here. I’m still in shock.
“We just pushed hard every game and proving a lot of people wrong this year. Some games we got down but we have a lot of people to pick each other up.”
Rocky Mountain suffered a 12-10 upset loss to Skyview on Friday but battled back through the losers bracket to reach the title game. The Grizzlies beat Post Falls 8-3 and Mountain View 17-6 earlier Saturday prior to playing Skyview.
Mantha hit two home runs and had four RBIs and Lolo Walker and Rylie Gilbreath each homered for Rocky Mountain in the loss.
“The kids had a great season and they competed from the first game to the last game,” Rocky Mountain coach Brian White said. “To get to the championship game with three games yesterday back-to-back and again today, it says a lot about the kids. They don’t quit. We just came up a little short, but credit to Skyview. They had a great tournament.
“You always want to win the last one, but you have to look at the big picture. As long as you compete, you can’t complain.”
Skyview ended the year on a six-game winning streak, the two must-win games and four at state. They scored an average of 13.5 runs per game during that stretch, including 51 runs in four games at the state tournament.
“We are a special team on the offensive end,” Keith said. “It doesn’t matter who is pitching, what team we’re playing, we’re going to go out and hit.
“It just feels amazing. We’ve been working toward this the entire season from the first practice we said this is our goal, so to actually accomplish it is unreal.”
And they made sure to soak it in. Skyview, which recently made the move from 4A up to 5A, took several minutes on the field after the game to celebrate with family and friends. They posed for pictures with the trophy and banner, cried and even called those that couldn’t be there on FaceTime to let them be part of the moment.
It was a scene not many could have seen coming even just two weeks ago. But the Hawks did — and they somehow pulled it off.
“It’s all about the girls,” Skyview coach Timothy Souza said. “It wasn’t really part of what we talked about early on, it was just ‘hey lets be the best we can be and see where it takes us.’ And the more they just bought in to learning how good they can be, they knew they could get there.
“We just believed in what we could accomplish. We knew we could be in this position and compete with these teams and if we kept working and getting better that’s what they bought into. ... It’s fun to watch the girls celebrate their hard work. And to be part of that with them, there’s a lot of joy.”