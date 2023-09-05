MERIDIAN — So far through three years as a program, the Owyhee girls soccer team has shown improvement each year.
In year one, the Storm finished 5-10-1. Last year, they were 9-6-4 and just missed out on reaching the 5A state tournament, losing in the play-in match to Thunder Ridge. This year, they’re off to a 5-0 start.
And with a 1-0 win over Mountain View Tuesday night, it set their win streak to six games, a program-best through three years.
“Just the girls, they’re buying in so hard,” Owyhee head coach Madison Brown said about what has stood out from their 6-0 start. “From the moment I stepped up, they were like, ‘this is what we expect.’ We came to play. They completely bought in every day working as hard as they can. That’s all you can ask for.”
Their clash with Mountain View was their toughest one yet, facing another undefeated team at 4-0.
It’s not much of a surprise that a game between two undefeated teams produced a stale opening 30 minutes. The defense was ahead of the offense with very few chances in the first half.
Until Owyhee’s Vic Pislari took a shot from distance.
It was going to take something special to break the deadlock, which is exactly what Pislari’s strike was. Turning on the ball to shield the defense away from her just outside the 18-yard box, she fired in a strike from distance that found the back of the net to give the Storm a 1-0 lead with under 10 minutes left in the first half.
“Best goal I’ve scored yet,” Pislari said.” I’ve scored many chips before but that by far was the best I’ve ever scored.
“All the turns I’ve done before, just turning on that defense, just taking that shot, even though there’s multiple defenders on me, taking that shot, hopefully it goes in and pays off.”
It was the strike needed in a game where scoring chances were hard to come by.
“She’s (Pislari) been unreal,” Brown said. “She’s been working on that every day. She comes in and asks for extra work every day. That’s what she wants, she wants to score goals and she wants to bring that to the team.”
Things opened up a little bit for Owyhee early in the second half to double their lead. Forward Naomi Kessler was active on the frontline and had a shot saved. Just minutes later, she had another strong shot; this time it was tipped onto the crossbar by Mountain View goalkeeper Addyson Crumley.
It was difficult to pinpoint the Mavericks’ best goal scoring opportunity because the Storm’s defense was stout. Mountain View couldn’t really get anything going until late in the second half when they were desperately searching for an equalizer.
Their best chances of the night came on long throw-ins from forward Brianna Abo, but Owyhee’s backline stood tall and dealt with the dangerous feeds into the box.
It was nerve-racking in the final minutes, but the Storm prevailed.
“My heart’s racing,” Brown said. “I thought we had excellent control of the game and the girls came to play today. This one was like they really were looking out for it today, so they went hard.”
They’re off to a hot start this year and have every intention of eclipsing last year’s win total and finish to the season.
“We’ve been underestimated the past couple years and we’re finally getting our feet under ourselves,” Brown said. “We’re finally building that program to where we can be a successful program each and every year.”