MERIDIAN — So far through three years as a program, the Owyhee girls soccer team has shown improvement each year.

In year one, the Storm finished 5-10-1. Last year, they were 9-6-4 and just missed out on reaching the 5A state tournament, losing in the play-in match to Thunder Ridge. This year, they’re off to a 5-0 start.

