MERIDIAN — After 100 minutes of regulation, two overtimes and penalty kicks in the rain, Logan Smith stood shivering on the field at Rocky Mountain High following a Gatorade shower.
For the Boise High senior soccer player, it was all worth it. After three years of disappointment at the hands of Rocky Mountain, the Brave had finally dethroned the three-time defending state champions.
Boise came away with a 5-3 advantage in penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 tie through regulation and two overtimes in the 5A state semifinal Friday.
“I’m pretty cold, it was definitely a lot with overtime and PKs with all the rain and stuff,” Smith said. “But we won, so it’s all good."
The Brave (16-3-1) will move on to today’s state championship game, where they will play Lake City at 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High. Boise will be looking for its first state title since 2013.
On Friday, however, it was all about getting the boulder that was Rocky Mountain off the backs of the Boise players. The two teams had met in the state championship game in each of the past three seasons, with Rocky Mountain winning all three times. In 2018 and ‘19, the Grizzlies won in penalty kicks. Last season, Rocky Mountain won 2-1.
“The past four years have added up,” said Smith, who has been on Boise’s varsity team all four years. “Our team has put a ton of pressure on ourselves every year and this moment. For it to finally go our way and be on the right side of the PKs, it’s really amazing.”
Smith had Boise’s lone goal in regulation after an Avery Howell shot from deep hit off Rocky Mountain goalkeeper Ellie Stoll and bounced onto the ground right in front of Smith, who put it away for a 1-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half.
That lead lasted until the 53rd minute when Rocky Mountain's Kaitlyn Slocum took the ball upfield and fired a shot from about 25 yards out that went into the net and tied the game 1-1.
That was all the scoring in regulation and overtime, but not from lack of offensive effort. Stoll was forced to make 12 saves, while Boise goalkeeper Sophie Hills stopped nine Rocky Mountain shots.
The effort was enough to get the teams to penalty kicks and Rocky Mountain made the first mistake as Slocum, the second kicker for the Grizzles, fired the ball above the net. That opened the door for Boise, which made all five of its kicks, with Mia Barron making the clinching shot mid-right, sending the Brave into celebration mode.
“I think we have a really amazing group of girls,” Smith said. “The past three years, PKs aren’t necessarily reflective of the game or the teams. It was things that didn’t go our way. It did go our way this year, and I’m really happy about that."
LAKE CITY 1, HIGHLAND 0: Elliott Kortus scored four minutes into the game, and Lake City held on to that lead the rest of the way, surviving 16 Highland shots on goal.
The Timberwolves will be looking for their first state title since 2012 today against Boise.
CENTENNIAL 0, EAGLE 0 (EAGLE WINS 4-2 IN PKS): The Centennial Patriots survived in penalty kicks to advance to the 5A consolation championship, where it will face Timberline today.
Individual statistics were not reported.
TIMBERLINE 2, THUNDER RIDGE 0: Isabella Widmor and Hayden Wilsey both scored, as the Wolves moved on to the 5A consolation championship.