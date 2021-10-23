MERIDIAN — Sometimes a few bounces can make the difference.
On Friday, the Boise girls soccer team had the advantage in penalty kicks to top its nemesis, Rocky Mountain. On Saturday, the bounces did not go the Brave’s way.
Despite a strong offensive effort through the full 90 minutes in the 5A state championship game, Boise could not get anything to go into the net as Lake City scored a late goal to win 1-0 and deny the Brave their first state title since 2013.
“Soccer is a tricky game,” said Boise coach Nicole Arsenault said. “You cover 100 yards with 22 people, something’s bound to give. Today it just didn’t give our way.”
Boise (16-4-1) outshot Lake City 13-5, but the Timberwolves scored the game’s only goal in the 77th minute when Elliotte Kortus took the ball down field and fired it in from 10 yards out.
Three minutes later, Boise efforts to get the equalizer came up short as the Brave players fell to the field at Rocky Mountain High and Lake City players celebrated their title.
For Boise, it marked the fourth straight year it fell in the state championship game, as the Brave fell to Rocky Mountain in 2018, ‘19 and ‘20. Friday, the matchup happened in the state semifinal, with Boise surviving in penalty kicks in a rain-soaked game.
But despite taking the down the Grizzlies, the ultimate goal remained out of reach, resulting in a reversal of emotions about 24 hours later.
“Any athlete, much less a youth athlete, that turnaround in terms of recovery both emotionally and physically is very tough,” said Arsenault.
Perhaps Boise’s best opportunity to score came early in the second half on a flurry in front of the net off a Brave corner kick. An Emma Zilinsky header missed the net, but Logan Smith was there to put another header on net, which was blocked by the goalkeeper. The rebound went to Madeline Colborn, who hit it off the cross post. Pressly Taylor received the rebound for Boise, but a whistle was blown for an infraction against Boise before Taylor could get another shot off.
With just under 10 minutes left Boise had another chance off an Annie Liebich free kick, which took a weird bounce and got past the keeper, but went just over the goal for a goal kick.
A few minutes later Kortus split the defense for Lake City and fired home what would be the game-winner and for a fourth straight season, the Brave ended the season so close, yet still so far away.
“There’s one player who’s been here all four years,” Arsenault said, referring to Logan Smith, a four-year starter who is headed to play for Stanford next season. “So collectively, they carry that weight. They worked hard and we’re proud of them and that’s all you can say at this point.”
Arsenault stopped attempts to interview Boise players after the game.
Despite losing Logan Smith to graduation, the Brave are set to return several key players next year. Sammy Smith, Logan’s younger sister, and Allie Bruce, who both had goals in the first round, will be juniors next season. And goalkeeper Sophie Hills, who kept Boise in the semifinal game with several key saves, will be back for her senior season.
“Every year it’s our goal to win the state championship,” Arsenault said. “We start every season with that goal and that’s what we’ll continue to have to do.”
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, HIGHLAND 1: Violet Rademacher and Nadia Kincaid scored goals for Rocky Mountain and the Grizzlies also had an own goal off a Kaitlyn Slocum kick to take the third-place trophy.
Ellie Stoll had six saves for the Grizzlies.
TIMBERLINE 2, CENTENNIAL 1: Chloe Bowes scored both goals for Timberline as the Wolves won the consolation championship.
Isabelle Wright had the goal for Centennial.