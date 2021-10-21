CALDWELL — There was something special in the celebration of Olivia Hale’s goal in her Vallivue Falcons' 3-0 victory over Canyon Ridge on Thursday at the State 4A girls soccer tournament at Brother’s Park.
Maybe because it was so overdue ... and wanted.
“Oh yeah, that was great. She’s such a great leader, she’s a senior and she hasn’t had one all year,’’ Falcons coach Mariah Castillo said after her team advanced into a semifinal against Skyline today. “She’s wanted a goal all season; we’ve all wanted her to score a goal, so this was great.’’
And what a goal!
Leading 1-0 in the second half, the midfielder turned and fired from dead-on, 25 yards out from the Riverhawks' net. When the strike found the back of the net, the Falcons mobbed their senior after pushing their advantage to 2-0.
“That was so great,’’ Castillo said of the mid-game celebration. “I’m so happy for her. We all are.’’
Along with Hale’s surprising contribution, it was the usual suspects that helped push the 14-5-1 Falcons into today’s semifinal with the second-seeded Grizzlies (14-0-2).
“We’re a good team. We’re fast and attacking behind our big three,’’ Castillo said of her team’s leadership from Gracie Soto, Lizbeth Soto and Alondra Osuna.
“They all have a lot of speed, they’re very good athletes. I think we showed that today.’’
After keeping the ball in their offensive end throughout the first half, it was Lizbeth Soto who finally broke the ice for the Falcons, banging in a penalty kick off the left post.
Osuna, just moments after missing a pretty cross from Gracie Soto high over the Canyon Ridge goal, made up for it, taking a breakaway pass from Lizbeth Soto, slipping it past Riverhawks keeper Elsie Summerfield for the day’s final score.
“We worked very hard today. We knew it was going to be hard,’’ said Canyon Ridge coach Christa Tackett. “They (Vallivue) are a very good team. They did very well today.
“We just couldn’t get anything going, couldn’t find the back of the net today. I don’t know, things just didn’t go our way today.’’
The Falcons’ pressure offense kept the pressure off the Vallivue defense and goalie Katie Kaba. While the offense finished with 13 shots on goal, Kaba was only forced into making two stops against the Riverhawks offense in registering the shutout.
All meaning the Falcons are one win away from a potential rematch against Bishop Kelly, a team that claimed its 13th straight District III tournament title last week in a 5-0 decision over Castillo’s Falcons.
“This feels good, really good,’’ the Falcons coach said. “I feel like we’re in a real good spot. I know I’ve been so hungry for this. The whole team has been hungry for this."