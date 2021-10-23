MIDDLETON — Lizbeth Soto took the red trophy and raised it above her head and started jumping up and down with her teammates.
The Vallivue senior hung on to the trophy, hugging it tightly as she left the field. She and her teammates posed with it, taking pictures.
It may not have been the blue trophy the Vallivue girls soccer team was hoping to be celebrating with when it entered the 4A state championship game on Saturday. But even after falling 3-0 to Twin Falls, there was still plenty for the Falcons to celebrate.
“It was a really good feeling, every time I’m holding it and looking at it, I’m like ‘wow I’ve been waiting four years for this moment,’” Soto said. “I’m excited that it was my senior year and I got to do it with this team. It was a big blessing to me.”
Vallivue wrapped up its best season in recent memory, perhaps ever, that saw the Falcons get to the state championship game for the first time since the Idaho High School Activities Association sanctioned soccer. Along the way, the Falcons (15-6-1) won a 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular-season title to earn the No. 1 seed at the District III tournament. The Falcons advanced to the final there, where they lost to Bishop Kelly, then won state tournament games against Canyon Ridge and Skyline.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted, you obviously always go in wanting first,” said first-year Vallivue coach Mariah Castillo. “But we’re very pleased with second, I think that was very well deserved. The girls worked super hard all year for that.”
The Falcons' run ended in a game that saw the Bruins score a pair of goals within two minutes of each other in the first half, which the Falcons were never able to recover from.
Ava Schroeder had Twin Fall’s first goal in the 25th minute, putting back a rebound off a Madelyn McQueen shot. In the 27th minute, McQueen scored off a corner kick to extend the lead to 2-0.
“I know my girls were a little nervous, we haven’t played in a game that means this much or was quite this big,” said Castillo. “So we kind of came out a little bit timid, I would say, and we couldn’t find the back of the net. There were a couple very close chances that would have changed the game early, but we just couldn’t put it away.”
Jaycee Bell scored a third goal for Twin Falls in the 74th minute as the Bruins celebration was well underway. But there was still another smaller, yet not insignificant, celebration going on at the other end of the field.
“We just pushed our entire season, I know districts we got second and that pushed us down a little bit,” said Soto. “But we got back up on our feet and pushed on to bigger things. Even though we didn’t get first, I’m proud of how hard we’ve come.”
The Falcons hope that this is just the beginning as several starters will return next season. They will have the task of replacing Soto, who scored 29 goals on the year for the Falcons.
“We’re obviously going to miss Lizbeth Soto, she’s massive for us,” Castillo said. “But she has a little sister coming in who’s pretty talented and we have a lot of returners, good returners."
SKYLINE 2, BISHOP KELLY 1, OT: Skyline beat Bishop Kelly in overtime to take the third-place trophy. No statistics were reported.
MOSCOW 3, POCATELLO 1: Makai Rauch, Chesney Helmke and Araya Wood all scored for Moscow as the Bears won the consolation championship.
Elle Hokanson had Pocatello’s only goal.