The Fruitland girls soccer team is one win away from perfection.

And a State 3A championship.

The Grizzlies kept the momentum rolling from a dominating tournament opener by handling Sugar-Salem 7-1 in the semifinals Friday at Vallivue High School.

Fruitland (18-0-1) will take on Sun Valley (17-4) in the title match this morning at 10 at Middleton High School.

Junior forward Abbi Roubidoux, who had four goals on Thursday, followed with two more Friday. Madison Tesnohlidek and Sophia Gibb also scored for the Grizzlies.

BOYS

It'll be a battle of the hyphens in the state championship match when McCall-Donnelly (13-2) takes on Sugar-Salem (17-3).

They collide at 1 p.m. at Middleton High School.

McCall-Donnelly topped Kimberly 2-1 and Sugar-Salem edged Teton 3-2 in the semifinals.

