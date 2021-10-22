featured top story STATE 3A SOCCER STATE 3A SOCCER: Fruitland girls move closer to title By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 22, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Fruitland girls soccer team is one win away from perfection.And a State 3A championship.The Grizzlies kept the momentum rolling from a dominating tournament opener by handling Sugar-Salem 7-1 in the semifinals Friday at Vallivue High School.Fruitland (18-0-1) will take on Sun Valley (17-4) in the title match this morning at 10 at Middleton High School.Junior forward Abbi Roubidoux, who had four goals on Thursday, followed with two more Friday. Madison Tesnohlidek and Sophia Gibb also scored for the Grizzlies. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! BOYSIt'll be a battle of the hyphens in the state championship match when McCall-Donnelly (13-2) takes on Sugar-Salem (17-3).They collide at 1 p.m. at Middleton High School.McCall-Donnelly topped Kimberly 2-1 and Sugar-Salem edged Teton 3-2 in the semifinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grizzly Soccer Team Sport Football Semifinal Closer Soccer Middleton High School Teton Recommended for you Load comments