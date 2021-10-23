MIDDLETON – For a team that hadn't faced much adversity, the Fruitland girls soccer team fought through it like champions Saturday morning.
Trailing 3-1 with under 25 minutes to play, Fruitland's unbeaten Grizzlies rallied for a 4-3 victory over Sun Valley to claim the State 3A championship at Middleton High School.
The Grizzlies finished 19-0-1 in claiming its second state title since winning in 2008. It was a 3-3 tie against La Grande High (Oregon) that allowed Fruitland to be ready for what it faced late in the title game.
La Grande led 3-0 at halftime before Fruitland fought back to avoid a loss.
“We were getting in our heads a little bit,” Fruitland scoring machine Abbi Roubidoux said. “We just had to work hard. We knew we could do it.”
Roubidoux, a junior center midfielder, scored Fruitland's final two goals, the game winner coming with 4:11 remaining on a shot from 8-yards out into the right side of the net. She took a nice pass from Faith George and used her natural left foot to put the winner away.
The Grizzlies scored three straight goals in an 18:40 span. Roubidoux had several opportunities including two chances off a breakaway attempt as time expired.
She scored 10 goals in three games at state – four each in games Thursday and Friday. She finished the season with 77 goals, averaging nearly four a game.
“It has a lot to do with Faith (George),” Roubidoux said. “She has (nearly) all my assists.”
Fruitland coach Joal Herrera didn't flinch with his team trailing 3-1.
“Earlier this season we faced a similar spot,” Herrera said about the match with La Grande. “We've been in tough spots before and my thought was we're not going to change how we play. … I just put my faith in the girls out there and it worked out.”
George had the other two goals in the title match. She got the first one in Fruitland's final surge off a corner kick from Roubidoux that bounced out to George, whose swing from 25 yards out pulled the Grizzlies within 3-2 with 22:51 to go.
Early in the first half, Sun Valley controlled possession.
Sun Valley's 6-foot-2 sophomore midfielder Mia Hansmeyer was all Fruitland could handle. The Grizzlies marked her with two players, but she used her body to fend off defenders and slip through for shots.
Sun Valley (17-5) took a 1-0 lead when Hansmeyer scored off an assist from Gretel Huss. Hansmeyer found a small gap between Fruitland goalie Brielle Stice and the left side of the goal and snuck a shot through 8 minutes into the match.
George evened the score at 1-1 with 9:49 to go in the first half. A shot from 25 yards out took a strange skip on the wet grass and got past Sun Valley's goalie who appeared to play the shot fine initially.
Then a header from Hansmeyer moments later hit off the cross bar.
“We were really tense when it started, but then we snapped out of it,” Roubidoux said.
It was a wonderfully entertaining match that didn't lack for action or drama. Fruitland finished with 16 shots and Sun Valley had 12. Both goalies combined for 21 saves.
Herrera appreciates Roubidoux for more than just her scoring.
“She's got a great attitude, super positive and always encouraging all the time,” the coach said. “It's something that keeps these girls together.”
BOYS
Sugar-Salem captured the State 3A championship with a 5-3 win over McCall-Donnelly.