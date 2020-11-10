All her life, Logan Smith has had her eye on the Stanford women's soccer program.
With her mother being a graduate of the Palo Alto, California, school and her father being a former Duke University soccer player, the Boise Hugh junior has been a fan of the team which has produced multiple World Cup Champions for the U.S. National Team.
Smith will soon get to become part of that storied history. She has committed to the Cardinal program and will join the team which has won three National Titles, including one in 2019.
“It's something I've dreamed about my entire life,” said Smith. “There's a culture around the entire program with the success they've had the last few years and the players who have come through it. I'm super excited to be a part of it.”
Smith gave her oral commitment to Stanford in August, although she didn't publicize it much until now, telling mainly family, friends, teammates and coaches. Her club team, Boise Timbers Thorns posted about the commitment to its Twitter page on Monday.
“It's super fun having everyone know,” Smith said. “I was trying to be respectful of the school and NCAA guidelines and everything before that. I wanted to make sure I had the go ahead from them.”
Since committing Smith has played her junior season at Boise, leading Boise to the 5A District III title and helping the Brave reach the 5A State Championship for the third year in a row, where they lost to Rocky Mountain.
She'll have one more shot to win a state title with Boise before heading off to Palo Alto. Then she'll join a program that has produced some of the greats in U.S. Women's Soccer history, including former U.S. National Team Captain Julie Foudy and three members on the 2019 World Cup Championship roster — Christen Press, Kelly O'Hara and Tierna Davidson. The Cardinal have made it to the NCAA Tournament every season since 1998, winning national titles in 2011, 17 and 19.
Smith said she first got on the Stanford radar playing in a tournament in Phoenix with the Timbers Thorns and once schools were able to have contact with recruits on June 15, the recruitment process went very fast.
She got a handful of offers and said her top three schools were Stanford, North Carolina and Harvard. But Smith added there was a big drop off between Stanford and the other two schools schools, making for a pretty quick recruitment process.
“With COVID and the stress of Division I schools not being able to come to showcases and having our high school season so limited, it has been a huge weight off my shoulder to be able to know that I am verbally committed there,” said Smith. “I'm just excited to work towards my freshman season and try and be the best player I can be when I get there.”