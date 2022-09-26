MERIDIAN — In just 80 minutes, the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team went from underdogs to leaders in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference.
It took only one game for the Grizzlies to show they were still contenders among the best teams in the state.
Rocky Mountain topped previously unbeaten Boise 2-0 on Monday evening, taking control of their own destiny in the SIC title chase and making a statement in the process.
“We obviously had a rough start to the year, but after all the comments ‘Rocky’s not going to be good this year, they lost 12 seniors, they’re a young team,’ we really wanted to prove everyone wrong,” said senior Kaitlyn Slocum, who opened the scoring three minutes in. “Instead of bringing us down, those comments motivated us even more.”
The win evens Rocky Mountain (10-3-0, 9-1-0) with Boise (11-1-0, 9-1-0) in the conference standings, but Boise’s 4-0 win against the Grizzlies last month took place before conference play started, so the Grizzlies hold the tie breaker. If the Grizzlies get wins against Borah on Wednesday and Capital on Monday, they will win the conference title and take the No. 1 seed in the 5A District III Tournament.
“I think it’s amazing, we’re the No. 1 seed for now,” said goalkeeper Bea Levi, who had seven saves on the night.
A lot has changed for both teams since Boise came away with the win against the Grizzlies in the season opener on Aug. 20. Most obvious, was who the Brave were missing on Monday. Junior Sammy Smith was on international leave, after being selected to represent the United States in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup next month in India. Smith left Sunday for a pre-tournament camp in Dubai.
But Rocky Mountain coach Donal Kaehler said he thought his team did a good job defending Smith in the first meeting, limiting her to just a penalty kick. Even without Smith in the lineup, Kaehler said the Grizzlies still had to worry about Kunie Hirai and Grace Hatch, who both have been prolific scorers for the Brave.
The difference for the Grizzlies is the experience in their defense. When they played the Brave the first time, they were breaking in four new defenders. By the second time they played, those defenders had a better idea of the speed of the game.
“At the beginning of the year we had two freshmen, one sophomore and one junior,” Kaehler said about the defense. “The sophomore and junior came from the JV team, so they never played together. We got Boise the very first game, so that was rough. After that we continued to improve.”
On Monday, Rocky Mountain’s defense forced Boise to take more shots from outside, helping make the job a little easier for Levi. Still, she made some highlight saves to preserve the shutout.
“They were playing more through ball,” Levi said about the game. “I could sense when they were splitting, so I could stay back on my line.”
Rocky Mountain got on the board just over two minutes in when Slocum fired a shot into the net from 10 yards out.
Boise extended the lead to 2-0 in the 53rd minute after Campbell Wilson found JuliAnn Orchard with a blind flip kick to the back, and Orchard one-timed it into the net. It wasn’t the first time this year Wilson had pulled that move.
“Campbell’s a really tricky player,” Slocum said about the freshman. “It’s hard to defend her. She has those tricks, she really catches the defense off guard and they weren’t ready for it.”
CAPITAL 7, NAMPA 0: The Eagles were too much for the Bulldogs in a 5A SIC match.
Rosy Keeley and Taeye Park each scored twice to lead Capital.
OWYHEE 2, BORAH 0: The Storm scored two second-half goals to stop the Lions in a 5A SIC match.
Hailey Brien and Stella Simpson scored for Owyhee.
KUNA 4, MERIDIAN 0: The Kavemen shut out the Warriors in the 5A SIC match.