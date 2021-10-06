It's not like Nadia Kincaid was hidden.
After all, the Rocky Mountain soccer standout has been a starter since her freshman season.
But her senior year has been a come-out-of-the-shadows type season nonetheless.
“I'd definitely say that,” Kincaid said.
A year ago when the Grizzlies captured their third straight State 5A championship, they had 11 seniors, nine of whom are now playing in college. None cast a bigger shadow than forward Kelsey Oyler, a two time Gatorade Player of the Year.
Oyler is proving all the hype about her ability was spot on. She's starting as a true freshman at Gonzaga. Last week she was her conference's player of the week.
Chief among Kincaid's goals this year was to emerge as one of the Grizzlies' top players and leave a mark on the program. Check that box off her list.
Going into the district tournament which begins with play-in matches Friday, Kincaid leads top-seeded Rocky Mountain in scoring with 23 goals and eight assists.
She's had six game-winning goals this season and 11 in her career. She sits at fourth overall in Rocky Mountain history in career goals (57), fifth in career points (134), eighth in assists (20) and fifth in game-winning goals.
During her career, Rocky Mountain is 63-6-4. The Grizzlies open district play Saturday at home against the lowest-seeded remaining team from Friday loser-out play-in matches.
The left-footed Kincaid will move up the career ladder as the postseason progresses.
She can play anywhere on the field, her coach, Donal Kaehler, said.
“But she's most valuable as a forward,” he said. “We need her for her scoring.”
Kaehler has been the Grizzlies coach since the school opened in 2008. Rocky Mountain has won five state titles.
His coaching experience goes back to Madison, Wisconsin, where he worked he worked in the University of Wisconsin Medical School before retirement. He coached Madison West High for 14 years where his teams won two state titles in the largest classification that included 126 schools. To win a state title a team had to win seven games in a row.
So Kaehler, 72, knows a thing or two about soccer.
Going into this season, Rocky Mountain had placed 53 players into college programs.
Kincaid will sign with Boise State in November, becoming the fifth from Rocky Mountain to become a Bronco. She will be among five more players who go on to play in college.
“Nadia is absolutely among the best we've ever had,” Kaehler said. “She has an incredible left-footed shot. She can shoot from 20 yards out on a rope and she's extremely fast inside the 18 and can finish.”
Last year's team was the best Kaehler has coached at Rocky Mountain largely because of the depth. He had two players at just about every position.
“Things have tightened up this year and we don't have the depth we had last year,” Kaehler said.
Kincaid, though, believes the team is quite similar to last year.
Opponents have had to be aware of Kincaid and junior forward Kaitlyn Slocum, the team's second-leading scorer (18 goals).
Kaehler knows Kincaid, who carries a 3.9 grade-point average, has left her footprints on his program.
“She works hard in the midfield and gets back and helps on defense,” he said. “You don't see many kids do that. The effect is what she does for the team and how hard she works for the team. It's not lost on our girls. They see it. Nadia let's her playing do all the talking for her.”
Like all girls that grow into outstanding players in the Treasure Valley, Kincaid grew up in the local club scene.
She remembers pre-club ball, when she was 4 years old and standing about 2-foot tall.
A Meridian native, her parents were athletes growing up. Her mom, a Capital High grad, played volleyball and did track. Her dad, a Kuna grad, played basketball and football.
Her older sister played volleyball. Nadia came by soccer naturally.
She remembers when she was 8 that her dad insisted she learn how to kick left footed so she could kick with both feet.
“It's helped me to be ambidextrous,” she said.
Soccer has become a year-round sport for Kincaid. She'll take a week off following the high school season before starting her winter club season. She has a tournament in San Diego in November.
In middle school Kincaid did track, basketball and volleyball along with club soccer. She considered doing track in high school but decided to still with soccer year round.
She admits her dominant skill and fundamental development has come through club. But even in the short high school season she has seen improvements.
“My high school team has been so high level,” she explained. “It's been a blessing. It's been such a really good opportunity for me. It's helped me be the player that I am because everyone on my team is so good that it's really pushed me.”
And it's helped her step out of the shadows — although the truth is she has always been there.
“The past few years I felt like I was noticed, but not as much as this year,” she said. “This year I've been focusing on being the best that I can be.”
It shows.