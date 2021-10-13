MERIDIAN — There was no seeding in the state bracket on the line, no chess match trying to figure out what path would be the easiest to get to a state championship.
None of that mattered for the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team after beating Timberline 2-1 on Wednesday in the 5A District III championship game. This district title still meant a lot to the Grizzlies, especially after falling short to Boise last year.
“This year was extra important, since we didn’t win last year,” said senior forward Nadia Kincaid, who scored both goals for the Grizzlies. “That was motivation for us that we had to win this year. The fact that it was Timberline and not Boise means it was new competition for us, so that was good for us to have a different situation, which challenged us.”
Rocky Mountain (18-1-0) had faced Boise in each of the last three district title games and last three 5A state championship games. The Grizzlies had lost to the Brave in the district finals in 2018 and ‘20, but won the state title game in all three years.
They got a different opponent this year at districts thanks to the Wolves (13-4-1) 2-0 win against the Brave in Monday’s semifinal and should the Grizzlies get back to the state title game, they likely will face a new opponent there.
The Idaho High School Activities Association changed its seeding formula this year to final regular-season MaxPreps rankings. With both teams already clinching state playoff berths, Wednesday’s game had no bearing on who Rocky Mountain plays in the first round of the state tournament.
Rocky Mountain will likely be the No. 2 seed in the tournament, behind top-seeded Highland, which faces Thunder Ridge in the District V-VI championship game today. Assuming the Rams make the state tournament, the Grizzlies would face either Centennial or the second team from the east to make the tournament. The opponent would ultimately depend on who wins Saturday’s play-in game between Eagle and Coeur d’Alene.
In this scenario, Boise would be the No. 3 seed at the state tournament, meaning that Boise and Rocky Mountain would meet in the semifinals rather than the championship game.
The Grizzlies will be hosting the tournament on their home field.
“Winning district, it’s just good for them,” said Rocky Mountain coach Donal Kaehler. “It doesn’t mean anything, honestly, except it’s the district title. It isn’t like previous years where it meant the top seed (from District III).”
Rocky Mountain got the district title thanks to two second half goals from Kincaid off assists by Kaitlyn Slocum. It’s a combination that Rocky Mountain has used all year, as either Kincaid or Slocum have scored in each game.
“I think Nadia and I have such a good connection up top,” said Slocum. “We’ve been really working on watching where we all move. I know she’s going to be there if I play that ball.”
The first goal came with 18:12 left in the game, when Slocum crossed it over to Kincaid, who tapped it into the goal to break a scoreless tie.
It was Rocky Mountain’s ninth shot on goal in the game, as Wolves goalkeeper Audrey Taylor stopped the first eight attempts she faces.
“I was really frustrated at halftime,” said Kincaid, who had a couple of shots blocked by Taylor earlier in the game. “But I was like ‘we need just one goal to get the momentum going.’ I thought we were doing really good in the first half with our possession. But I was like ‘we just needed one goal and we’ll be fine.’”
Kincaid made it 2-0 with under four minutes left off another cross from Slocum, which ended up being a circuital goal. Afton Rasco scored for Timberline with 1:31 left on the clock, but it proved to be too late, as the Wolves were unable to get the equalizer.
Rasco’s goal was the only shot on net for Timberline in the game, as the Grizzlies’ defense was able to keep the ball away from goalkeeper Ellie Stoll for most of the game.
“We lost two Division I keepers last year and we lost both center defenders,” said Kaehler. “Ellie was the keeper on the JV team the last three years, this is her first year on varsity and we have two brand new defenders in the center. I said in the beginning, that was going to be difficult, but we allowed two goals during the regular season and two goals during the district. So, I’m ecstatic with the way we’re playing defensively.”
Timberline will likely be the No. 5 seed at the state tournament, which would mean a first-round matchup against No. 4 Lake City.
EAGLE 4, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Eagle beat Mountain View to advance to Saturday’s state tournament play-in game against Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston High.
If Eagle wins that game, it will likely be the No. 6 seed at state, and face Boise in the first round of the state tournament. Should the Vikings win, they will be the No. 8 seed.
No statistics from Wednesday’s match were reported.