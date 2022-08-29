Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cambell Wilson scored four goals, while Kaitlyn Slocum scored two goals and added two assists as the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team beat Kuna 6-1 on Monday in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.

Ari Siwek added a pair of assists for the Grizzlies (3-3-0, 2-1-0).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments