Keylee Wilson and Kendall Clark both had eight kills and four aces as the Melba volleyball team beat New Plymouth 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 on Tuesday in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Katie Clark had five kills for the Mustangs while Maddi Bunnell served up five aces. Kayla McCoy added 23 assists in the win.
PARMA 3, PAYETTE 0: Brooke Johnson had seven kills and two blocks, while Katie Compas had 19 assists to go with five kills and three aces as the Panthers opened 3A Snake River Valley Conference play on Monday with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-12 win against Payette.
Maggie Shaw added 10 digs for the Panthers (5-0, 1-0 3A SRV).
KUNA 3, MERIDIAN 1: Courtney Weatherby had 14 kills and 17 digs as Kuna took a 25-21, 25-10, 24-26, 25-21 win.
Hallie May had four kills and 10 digs for Kuna, while Mikayla Yore had nine kills and two aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 10, CALDWELL 1: Izzy Perez and Sara Sabala scored two goals as Bishop Kelly rolled to a 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory on Tuesday
Sabala also had an assist for the Knights, while Mia Carwright had a goal and two assists and Ali Chatterton scored a goal to go with an assist. Sohpie Schmautz, Kathleeen McGrath, Erin Harrington and Kenna DeMasters each had a goal for Bishop Kelly.
BOISE 4, TIMBERLINE 1: Kayden Helquist had a pair of goals in the second half as Boise opened its season with a 5A Southern Idaho Conference East win on Monday.
Madeline Colburn and Logan Smith both had goals for the Brave.
BORAH 2, SKYVIEW 1: Anela Makaafi and Ellie Schatz both scored goals as Borah opened the season with an 5A SIC East win against Skyview.
Molly McCabe made two saves for the Lions.